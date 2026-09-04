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WATCH LIVE | Khampepe commission into TRC cases

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The Khampepe commission of inquiry probing alleged efforts to stall the investigation into and prosecution of apartheid-era perpetrators is continuing in Newtown, Johannesburg, on Friday.

Video courtesy of SABC.

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