A search for truth | Nicole Engelbrecht on her book ‘Bare Bones’

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Bare Bones: Cold Cases from True Crime South Africa

Nicole Engelbrecht, Jonathan Ball Publishers

There are plenty of true crime enthusiasts even though it has become unfashionable to confess this. Ethical questions surround this genre — whether it’s exploiting another person’s trauma or if it is a way for people, us women in particular, to face and process the violence that permeates our lives — via a documentary, a book or a podcast. So it was interesting to talk to Nicole Engelbrecht, who is known as South Africa’s top crime podcaster. Her series True Crime South Africa has more than 14-million downloads, placing it in the top 1% of podcasts worldwide.

Engelbrecht is also the author of three bestselling books: Samurai Sword Murder: The Morné Harmse Story; Sizzlers: The Hate Crime that Tore Sea Point Apart; and Killer Stories: Conversations with South African Serial Murderers, co-written with Brin Hodgskiss. Her latest book Bare Bones: Cold Cases from True Crime South Africa features 10 unsolved cases, from missing persons to murder — cases she has featured on her podcast.

Engelbrecht says: “I started chatting with Jonathan Ball Publishers about a series of books. I gave them a list of suggestions. Among those were the 10 unsolved cases. I thought this would be the one they’d be least interested in because people in general, and not just publishers, are not always keen to delve into unsolved crimes. People like to have things all tied up in a little bow. I was surprised when the publishers were willing to take a chance on these stories. These unsolved cases, among all of the cases I cover on the podcast, are like my babies. I carry them with me every single day. It’s a full circle moment for me because it’s bringing the podcast together with the books, which have become the two parts of my true-crime journey.”

I would be incredibly traumatised if I discovered that anything that I had put out there had damaged either a case or a family.

It all began when she decided to resign from her corporate job in sales. “In the beginning, I thought I was going to do a whole bunch of other things, freelance writing and such, and I did for a good many years. Then the podcast took off and it worked out.”

Engelbrecht was drawn to thinking about the consequences of crime at a young age from her own experience. “A friend of mine went missing when I was a teen. That’s sort of a seminal time, around 13, 14. I think that got me thinking about mysteries and things that happen that we can’t control. It definitely played a huge role in my interest in true crime going forward.”

'Bare Bones: Cold Cases from True Crime South Africa' by Nicole Engelbrecht. (Jonathan Ball Publishers)

It is difficult as a podcaster to make sure these cases are not just sensationalism. Engelbrecht says that she wants to feature the case to serve the victim and their families. “In all true crime content, there’s a light grey line that’s always moving. Why am I starting this project or this podcast? What is my goal? For me, it was to have a platform for victims of violent crime and to be victim-focused. Every time I find myself in this dance, I ask myself: do I cover this case because it’s popular, or am I covering it because it’s actually serving the victim? I would be incredibly traumatised if I discovered that anything that I had put out there had damaged either a case or a family. It’s definitely a balance.”

Engelbrecht says she will never cover an unsolved case if she hasn’t spoken to the family. “If they are very old cases like 50 years back where family members are no longer alive, it’s not always possible. That is a consideration for me, but I still feel like I will not be able to cover an unsolved case without contacting the family.”

She also has far more engagement with the families on unsolved cases than she does on the solved cases. “I’ve formed friendships and relationships and kept in touch with so many of these families, viewing their pain upfront, but also viewing their incredible resilience and their willingness to help other victims and other families. They are amazing human beings. They are ordinary human beings, but amazing human beings.”

One of the 10 mysteries that stays with the reader is about the Piercy sisters. In October 2001, 16-year-old Edna Piercy left her home for a friend’s house and disappeared without a trace. Nine months later, her younger sister Blanche also disappeared and was found murdered. Engelbrecht says: “I almost couldn’t believe it myself because we move through life hoping that nothing like this ever happens to us even once. And for it to happen twice in different forms to the same family, it’s just incredibly devastating. Six years ago, I didn’t understand the impact that I could have on unsolved cases. I think since then, I’ve come to understand how huge the issue is of, as I call them, invisible victims.”

Engelbrecht explains that she feels the more exposure and awareness there is about these cases, the more likely it is that someone may know something. “There are different reasons why people will come forward now. They might have thought then when the case happened that what they knew was either no longer applicable or it was too late. Or maybe they were afraid at the time or just didn’t realise what they knew had real-world consequences.”

It’s not just about the cases in Bare Bones that make it a must-read, but it’s also the information on what to do if something like that happens. Engelbrecht says teaching people about what they can do and what their rights are is an important part of the work she does. “Most people do not know what they’re supposed to do, what they can do, or what they can demand as their rights. So yes, we see the consequences of those, sometimes 20 or 25 years later, still playing out.”