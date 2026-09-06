Mostly teens among 25 people killed in Cape Verde bus crash

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The crash, which occurred on the Campanas de Cima route, a mountainous area in Fogo Island, occurred on Saturday and involved a passenger bus. File picture:

At least 25 people — mostly teenagers — were killed in a bus crash in the African island nation of Cape Verde, local media and officials said on Sunday.

The crash, which occurred on the Campanas de Cima route, a mountainous area in Fogo Island, occurred on Saturday and involved a passenger bus. Several people were also injured.

The president of Cape Verde, José Maria Pereira Neves, called the accident “a great catastrophe” in a statement on his Facebook page.

Seven bodies were immediately buried due to their condition, local media reported, citing the island’s health authorities. The cause of the crash is yet to be determined by the authorities.

The president and some other officials are expected to visit the island on Sunday, according to a local news agency.

AP