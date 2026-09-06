Principal returns despite ongoing R1m school funds probe

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The principal of a no-fee school accused of squandering more than R1m meant for school meals, learning materials and maintenance on booze, fuel, fancy restaurants and other luxuries is back at school.

Mihlali Makhalima returned to Ulwazi High School in Mdantsane, East London, this week after nearly 11 months of precautionary suspension.

Eastern Cape DA spokesperson Horatio Hendricks said he would refer the allegations concerning Makhalima and Ulwazi High School to the Hawks tomorrow for independent assessment and, where warranted, investigation..