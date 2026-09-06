WATCH | SA’s fallen police officers remembered

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“Gift embodied everything a parent could ask God for in a child. He was respectful, intelligent, dedicated and full of life,” said Phindile Mota, the mother of Const Gift Mota.

For Mota, those memories of her son are now intertwined with the pain of losing him far too soon. Mota, 25, was the youngest of the 12 police officers who lost their lives in the line of duty between April 2025 and April 2026.

On Sunday, their names were added to the Wall of Remembrance at the Union Buildings during the South African Police Service National Commemoration Day.

Mota’s death came on February 4. He was conducting standby and crime-prevention operations when the team received information from community members about criminal activity in the Kotokoto section of Phokeng, Rustenburg.

Mota and his colleagues responded and pursued a suspect linked to a case near Kotokoto Dam. During the pursuit, Mota fell into the dam and drowned.

For his mother, the circumstances surrounding his death have left a painful sense of disbelief and unanswered questions.

“Gift used to swim with his friends when he was a child, so I don’t understand how he might have drowned,” she said.

Helicopters fly over the Garden of Remembrance at the Union Buildings, where National Police Commemoration Day is under way today in memory of police officers who died in the line of duty in the last 12 months. pic.twitter.com/Ax0IRfjJsT — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) September 6, 2026

Mota said she hoped the circumstances surrounding her son’s death would receive the necessary attention from those investigating the incident.

Beyond the tragedy of his death, she mourns the future she believed her son was beginning to build.

“I am a single parent, and I was happy that Gift would now remove the burden from my shoulders. Gift had only worked for a year in the police service. After three months of moving from Mpumalanga to Rustenburg, the accident happened.”

Gift also left behind a three-year-old child, making his death an even deeper loss for a family that had hoped to see him grow into his career and provide a better future for those he loved.

For the family of the late W/O Mosesi Motshwane, the pain has been compounded by what they believe is a lack of progress and communication in the investigation into his death.

Eric Motshwane, speaking on behalf of the family, said they were disappointed by the way the investigation had been handled.

Your loved ones have not been forgotten. Their service mattered. — Acting police minister Prof Firoz Cachalia

“We are very hurt and disappointed. Last week I called the Hawks, who are handling the case, and the person sounded like they had no clue about the contents of the docket,” he said.

He said the Hawks had also failed to keep the family adequately informed about developments in the investigation.

Motshwane was killed after answering a neighbour’s call for help at his home in July 2025. He had returned from work when he heard the neighbour calling for assistance and intervened.

He was shot, rushed to hospital and later succumbed to his injuries in September 2025.

During the commemoration ceremony, president Cyril Ramaphosa called on communities to be part of the protective architecture around police officers and to report threats, protect information and reject criminality.

“Criminals live somewhere, they sleep somewhere, and they go through communities. Somebody knows who they are, somebody knows where the illegal firearms are, and somebody knows who sells stolen goods,” he said.

“We need those who know to come forward; we need communities that refuse to provide criminals with safety.”

Ramaphosa said when criminals attack a police officer, they are not just attacking him or her but are attacking the integrity of the state, the rule of law and the constitutional order.

Addressing the families of the officers who lost their lives in service, he said the nation remembers their loved ones and honours their sacrifice.

Ramaphosa acknowledged that no ceremony can fill the void left by the loss of a husband or wife, no pension can make up for losing a father or mother, and no tribute can bring a parent back to their children.

Acting police minister Prof Firoz Cachalia said: “No words can undo the pain of losing a husband or wife, a mother or father, a son or daughter, a brother or sister. Your loved ones have not been forgotten. Their service mattered. ”

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