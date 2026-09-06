What you need to know about SA’s cost of living in 2026

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For households in the lowest income decile, food and non-alcoholic beverages account for 40.71% of total household expenditure, while housing and utilities account for another 26.1%. Picture:

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Households are continuing to feel the pinch, with the latest Cost of Living Report from the Competition Commission highlighting how the prices of essential goods and services are putting pressure on household budgets.

The report, which looks at price trends up to July 2026, also raises concerns about the way some price increases are being passed through the value chain.

Here are five key takeaways:

1. Poor households spend almost two-thirds of their money on food and housing.

For households in the lowest income decile, food and non-alcoholic beverages account for 40.71% of total household expenditure, while housing and utilities account for another 26.1%.

“That means these two essential categories alone consume 66.81% of household spending. When other essential expenses such as transport, health care, education and internet costs are included, the categories examined by the commission account for about 83.96% of total expenditure for low-income households,” said the report.

2. Electricity, water and transport costs are rising much faster than inflation.

Between July 2025 and July 2026, electricity prices increased by 8.1%, while water prices increased by 10.1%. Headline inflation over the same period was 4.3%.

According to the report, transport has also taken a major bite out of household budgets. Between January and July 2026, petrol inflation rose by 26%, while minibus taxi fares increased by 13%, compared with headline inflation of 3.8%. By July, cumulative petrol inflation had reached 62.9%, while taxi fares had increased by 52.9% since 2020.

3. The commission is worried that some food prices are not falling when input costs fall.

The report identifies several food products where producer prices remain elevated despite significant decreases in the prices of underlying commodities.

4. School fees and health care are also adding pressure.

“The cost of public education has been rising faster than overall inflation. Between 2025 and 2026, public primary school fees increased by 6%, while secondary school fees rose by 5.7%, compared with headline inflation of 3.8%,” said the report.

Over six years, public primary school fees increased by 46%, while secondary school fees increased by 51%, compared with cumulative headline inflation of 36%.

Health-care costs are also a concern. GP consultation fees increased by 3.5% between January 2025 and January 2026, in line with inflation, but cumulative GP inflation reached about 38% by July 2026, slightly above cumulative headline inflation of about 36%.

5. Water bills vary widely even between municipalities buying water from the same source.

The commission found significant differences in municipal water tariff increases for 2026/2027. Johannesburg increased tariffs by 12.5%, Ekurhuleni by 11%, Tshwane by 10%, and Cape Town by 4.5%, while Chris Hani district municipality recorded an increase of 83.88% after an initially proposed 342% increase was reduced following objections.

The commission also points out that municipalities supplied by the same water board can charge different retail tariffs. For a household using 30kl of water a month, the 2026 tariffs cited in the report ranged from about R722.50 in Polokwane to R1,481.84 in Ekurhuleni.

While some prices have remained below inflation or even fallen, the commission says the continued increases in essential services, transport and some food products are eroding household purchasing power.

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