A school with over 600 pupils only exists on paper

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Learners at Umkhumbane Junior Secondary in Soshanguve. The school has no building structure and uses mobile classrooms located at another school which is close to 4km away. Learners have been protesting at the site of the school which is just a vacant land with parking lot structures. Picture:

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For three years, Umkhumbane Junior Secondary School in Soshanguve, about 30km north of Pretoria, has existed on paper and online but not on the ground.

Nevertheless, the school has been enrolling grade 8 to 10 learners. Where the school is supposed to be is just a vacant land and a car port.

WATCH | Umkhumbane Junior School in Soshanguve admits Grade 8 to 10 pupils, with a current capacity of 653 learners. But where the school is meant to stand has been vacant land for the last three years. The school is accommodated at another school 3,8km away, and pupils take… pic.twitter.com/hiCC3KNr6X — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) September 7, 2026

As a result, 653 pupils registered at Umkhumbane are being accommodated in nine mobile classrooms at Ruabohlale Secondary School, about 3.8km from the site where Umkhumbane is meant to be built. One mobile class is used as a staff room.

Parents who spoke to Sowetan said they were informed in 2023 when the school was opened that their children would be temporarily accommodated at Ruabohlale while the permanent structure was being built and will officially be opened in 2025.

Three years later, however, there is no sign of any impending construction. As a result, frustrated pupils have stayed home for the past eight days.

They have refused to attend classes saying they want their own school as well as an end to “unacceptable learning conditions”.

Parents that Sowetan spoke to said officials from the Gauteng department of education were expected to visit the school on Tuesday.

Sowetan sent questions to the department regarding the school. No response has been received at the time of publication. Sowetan had also not been able to verify if indeed officials from the departmment would be visiting the school.

According to a learner in grade 10, she first registered at the school not by choice, but by recommendation after other schools did not take her in.

“It has been three years as a learner at Umkhumbane, and for the last three years we were told we would have our own school but still nothing.

“I don’t feel good about it because we don’t have a sense of belonging. At Ruabohlale we are always made to feel like we don’t belong: the bullying from other learners, restricted movement and access to water, no electricity or boards, and others asking us for R2 to use the toilet. The department has failed us.”

The pupil said while grade 10 learners go to school everyday, grade 8 and grade 9 learners have to alternate four days of coming to school between Monday and Thursday.

“If the grades 8 come in on a Monday, the grades 9 will come on a Tuesday... in that sequence.”

A parent at the school said the rotational attendance affected their children, with some having to repeat grades because of not enough school time.

Also, they fail their assessments, the parent said. “I don’t know how they are expected to pass when they only attend twice or three times a week at most.

“The children in the previous terms have performed poorly, and we believe as parents it’s due to this rotational attendance; there is nothing they can write in exams when they don’t have enough time to learn. Come next year, some of them will have to repeat the grades.”

The parent said they have raised the issue with the department since 2024 to no avail. She said each academic year the department promises them mobile classrooms, but there is still nothing.

“Our children are tired now; they feel like they are on lockdown at the Ruabohlale premises. That is why they are not going to school... to get the department to act, and we are in support of them.”

Staff members told Sowetan that while the school was having challenges to accommodate the current pupils (653), the same school has already admitted about 300 grade 8 learners for 2027.

“We understand the school wants to also expand to include grade 11 in the coming year,” a staff member said.

According to another parent, the sharing of school premises by two schools at Ruabohlale premises was causing overcrowding and harbouring some issues, including gangsterism and other social ills.

The parents said while Umkhumbane alone has more than 600 learners, Ruabohlale has its own population of over 1,400 pupils.

“There are always conflicts; our children do tell us about learners from Ruabohlale and say they don’t want them there; they insult them and smoke behind their classrooms.

“When we ask the department about the progress of school construction, they tell us 14 days. Three years have passed now.”

The parent said they send them to school so they don’t fall into the trap of teenage pregnancy and drug abuse.

Sowetan