Housing rental wars pile up in Gauteng

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

At least 188 cases of non-payment of rent, 115 deposit disputes, and 62 eviction matters were heard in the first three months of the Gauteng Rental Housing Tribunal’s financial year.

The tribunal received 585 complaints between April and June. Landlords were involved in 59 complaints of illegally cutting off services, 57 cases of tenant lockouts, and 26 disputes related to rent.

Adv Emmanuel Masombuka, chairperson of the tribunal, said it has dealt with thousands of landlord-tenant disputes involving properties with monthly rentals ranging from R500 to R50,000.

“Landlords often complain about unpaid rent, which sometimes leads them to lock out their tenants or cut off their power and water,” he said, “while tenants complain about not getting back their deposit monies and lack of maintenance.”

Masombuka urged tenants and landlords to approach the tribunal when disputes could not be resolved amicably.

The tribunal, which falls under the department of human settlements, investigates complaints, facilitates mediation and holds formal hearings where necessary, free of charge. Its orders are legally binding.

Masombuka said most matters were resolved at the mediation stage, generally within about three to six months, although some took longer.

For tenants facing a rental dispute, the tribunal provides an alternative to paying for legal representation.

Complaints can be lodged through Rental Housing Information Offices at municipal offices. Tenants or landlords need to take their identity document, permit, or passport (where applicable), lease agreement, proof of payment or other supporting evidence, and the physical addresses and contact details of both parties.

Residents protest

A recent squabble that ended on social media last week — and which is the type of case that could be referred to the tribunal — involved tenants of The Leo in Marshalltown, Joburg, who took to the streets demanding a safer living space.

The protest came amid frustration over electricity outages that left parts of the city without power.

The Leo is a rental apartment complex offering studios and one- and two-bedroom units. Its advertised facilities include 24-hour security, CCTV surveillance, biometric access control and on-site management.

The tenants circulated a petition demanding accountability and complained about poor living conditions and maintenance, cockroach infestation, inadequate cleaning services, recurring electricity and water outages, and unsafe or non-functional elevators.

Tenants also raised concerns about unclear rental fees, unexplained charges and problematic lease clauses. They said management is often inaccessible and slow to respond to their complaints.

[...] tenants complain about not getting back their deposit monies and lack of maintenance. — Adv Emmanuel Masombuka, chairperson of the Gauteng Rental Housing Tribunal

Joos Engelbrecht, head of property management at Propficient Property Management, which manages The Leo, said the company took the living conditions, safety and experience of its residents seriously.

“During the outage, we offered our residents temporary charging facilities, cooking facilities, refrigeration assistance and generator-supported essential services.”

Engelbrecht said the electricity outages were caused by the theft of 1.6km of electricity cables in the neighbourhood, which he said was beyond the property manager’s control.

He said Propficient had engaged City Power, Johannesburg Water, the ward councillor, and the Johannesburg Property Owners and Managers Association and that the engagements were taking place daily.

He added that residents were being updated every three hours via a WhatsApp group and that the company remained committed to providing residents with a safe, functional and well-managed place to live.

Click here to join Sowetan’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered to you on the move

Sowetan