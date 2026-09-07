LISTEN |Gauteng metros on high alert as heavy rain, flooding expected

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Gauteng metros remain on high alert following severe weather that battered parts of the province over the weekend, with more heavy rain, thunderstorms, and localised flooding expected.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) on Sunday said Gauteng is not yet out of the woods, with widespread-to-scattered showers and thundershowers expected on Monday.

“A severe thunderstorm warning remains in place across most parts of the province, while on Monday the warning is expected to mainly affect central and southern Gauteng, stretching from Johannesburg to Vereeniging, including Soweto and parts of southeastern Gauteng,” said weather forecaster Lehlohonolo Thobela.

Thobela warned residents to brace for heavy downpours that could result in localised flooding, lightning, damaging winds and hail.

Johannesburg Emergency Management Services (EMS) said it also deployed its specialised Swift Water Rescue Unit, which responds to water-related emergencies, while other rescue units remain on standby.

EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said the city’s Disaster Management Centre had been activated and remained fully operational because of the expected adverse weather.

“We also have our disaster management monitoring teams in all regions, seven regions, monitoring especially our informal settlements, because we know those people are mostly living next to river streams,” Mulaudzi said.

He said areas being closely monitored include Alexandra, Ivory Park, Baghdad informal settlement and Kliptown in Soweto.

Mulaudzi said the measures formed part of EMS’s contingency plan to ensure emergency teams could respond quickly to flooding and other weather-related incidents.

The warnings come as the SAWS escalates its severe weather warning to an Orange Level 5 for parts of the country, warning of dangerous thunderstorms, damaging winds, flooding and rough seas.

The most serious conditions are forecast for the east-central parts of the Northern Cape, where SAWS has issued an Orange Level 5 warning for severe thunderstorms.

A broader Yellow Level 4 warning for severe thunderstorms is in place across:

the central and eastern Northern Cape;

western Free State;

extreme western parts of the North West; and

southern KwaZulu-Natal.

In Ekurhuleni, EMS spokesperson Eric Maloka said the metro also remained on high alert.

“We are anticipating the rain even on Monday morning. So we are requesting all the road users, especially, to keep the right [following] distance and to put their lights on. Be patient to one another as the roads are slippery,” Maloka said.

He urged residents to report emergencies to the city.

The severe weather has already left a trail of destruction in parts of Johannesburg.

On Friday, part of the roof of an apartment building in Linden was blown off, resulting in the evacuation of eight families.

Mulaudzi also responded to an incident in Langlaagte where a tree fell onto a taxi. No fatalities or injuries were reported.

Thobela said wind speeds across Gauteng were averaging between 30km/h and 40km/h, with gusts reaching between 50km/h and 60km/h.

Meanwhile, several vehicles were submerged and trapped by floodwater in Doornfontein, Johannesburg, on Sunday, as heavy rains caused localised flooding in the city.

Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) spokesperson Xolani Fihla said flooding had been reported at the intersection of Siemert Road and Currey Street on Sunday.

Multiple vehicles became stuck in the high water, prompting JMPD officers to deploy to the scene to manage traffic, assist stranded motorists and divert vehicles away from the flooded road.

In Tshwane, Emergency Services spokesperson Nana Radebe-Kgiba said high-risk flooding areas across the city’s regions were being monitored, particularly low-lying areas and communities near riverbanks.

Residents were urged to avoid flooded roads, bridges and swollen streams, while motorists were warned to exercise caution due to slippery roads and poor visibility.

Despite the continued warnings, Thobela said conditions were expected to gradually improve from Tuesday, with the chance of showers and thundershowers dropping to 30% and temperatures beginning to recover from Tuesday afternoon.