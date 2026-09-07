News

Scholar transport driver shot dead in Westbury after dropping off children

No arrests made as Sophiatown police probe murder case

Mmatumelo Lebjane

Mmatumelo Lebjane

Journalist

The woman shot dead in Sherwood has been named as Ria Nel
Police are hunting for two suspects after a scholar transport driver was killed in Westbury. Picture: (123RF/FERNANDO GREGORY MILAN)

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A 53-year-old scholar transport driver was fatally shot in Westbury, Johannesburg, on Monday morning soon after dropping off schoolchildren.

Gauteng police spokesperson Capt Tintswalo Sibeko said police received a complaint about a shooting at about 8.10am.

Sibeko said police arrived to find the man with many gunshot wounds. He was declared dead at the scene by paramedics.

According to Sibeko, the driver had dropped off schoolchildren and was about to park his vehicle at an apartment complex in Westbury when two unknown men approached him and opened fire.

The suspects fled the scene in a blue Volkswagen Polo.

“The motive for the shooting is unknown at this stage,” Sibeko said.

Sophiatown police have opened a case of murder as the hunt for the suspects continues. No arrests have been made.

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