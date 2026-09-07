The AM Check-in | LISTEN | Gauteng metros on high alert as heavy rain, flooding expected

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LISTEN | Gauteng metros on high alert as heavy rain, flooding expected

Vehicles submerged in water in Doornfontein, Johannesburg, as heavy rains trigger flooding. Picture: (JMPD)

Gauteng metros remain on high alert after severe weather battered parts of the province at the weekend, with more heavy rain, thunderstorms, and localised flooding expected.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) on Sunday said Gauteng is not yet out of the woods, with widespread to scattered showers and thundershowers expected on Monday.

“A severe thunderstorm warning remains in place across most parts of the province, while on Monday the warning is expected to mainly affect central and southern Gauteng, stretching from Johannesburg to Vereeniging, including Soweto and parts of southeastern Gauteng,” said weather forecaster Lehlohonolo Thobela.

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Why businesses in townships and rural areas struggle to compete

Licensing requirements, compliance rules, limited market access and competition are some of the challenges holding back businesses. Picture: (supplied)

Consumers in township and rural areas are being forced to travel farther to find the products they need because small businesses there face barriers that make it difficult for them to grow and compete.

This is according to recent research by the Competition Commission, which identified licensing requirements, compliance rules, limited market access and competition as some of the challenges holding back businesses in township and rural economies.

The commission found these challenges can also affect consumers by increasing product costs and limiting the range and quality of goods available in local communities.

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Masters and legends endorse Zungu for Safa presidency

Legendary Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Patson ‘Kamuzu’ Banda, SAMLFA president Jacob Mthathe and Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs legend Jan ‘Malombo’ Lechaba during a press conference at the Zodwa Khoza Foundation in Soweto. Picture: (Veli Nhlapo)

Sandile Zungu’s campaign to be elected president of the South African Football Association (Safa) has intensified with a vote of confidence from the South African Masters and Legends Football Association (SAMLFA).

The Safa associate represents the voice of masters, legends and veterans who have driven the development and success of local football.

Members from two structures in Soweto and those in Sedibeng, North West, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni have endorsed Zungu’s campaign.

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