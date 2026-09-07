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WATCH LIVE | Vusimusi ‘Cat’ Matlala and co-accused back in court

State prosecutor believes the state’s case in the trial within a trial will be concluded this week

TimesLIVE TimesLIVE

TimesLIVE

A new state witness is expected to take the stand in the trial of alleged criminal kingpin Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala and four co-accused in the high court in Johannesburg today.

The accused face charges of attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder and money laundering.

The state prosecutor is confident that the state’s case in the trial within a trial will be concluded this week.

Video courtesy of SABC.

TimesLIVE

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