Why Mapisa-Nqakula’s bid to have corruption case dismissed failed

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On Monday, the Pretoria high court dismissed former defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula’s application to dismiss the case against her.

Mapisa-Nqakula is charged with 12 counts of corruption and one count of money laundering for allegedly soliciting and receiving bribes worth about R4.5m from South African National Defence Force (SANDF) service provider Nombasa Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu, during her tenure at the ministry between 2016 and 2019.

Mapisa-Nqakula faces 12 counts of corruption and one count of money laundering for allegedly soliciting and receiving about R4.5m in bribes. Picture; (screenshot)

After the state presented its evidence against her, Mapisa-Nqakula applied through section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Act to have the charges discharged. A section 174 application is a formal request made by the defence team to the court, asking for the immediate discharge and acquittal of the accused person.

However, on Monday, Mapisa-Nqakula’s efforts failed as the application was dismissed, leading to her taking the stand and testifying.

Here are the five reasons judge Mashudu Munzhelele gave for why Mapisa-Nqakula has a case to answer:

The state has established a prima facie evidence directly implicating Mapisa-Nqakula through supported evidence.

It would be inappropriate to dismiss the case as the evidence before the court warrants Mapisa-Nqakula to respond and present her case.

The court is not required to resolve every credibility dispute or finalise witness reliability at this juncture

Digital evidence presented by the state cannot simply be dismissed.

The absence of the officer who printed the WhatsApp messages (which the state said were a link to the alleged illicit paymets and which the defence said contained no compelling evidence) does not render the communications inadmissible.

Sowetan