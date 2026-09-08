Advocates’ body condemns threats of violence against Madlanga commissioner

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Madlanga Co-Commission Adv Sandile Khumalo during the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria. Picture: Freddy Mavunda © Business Day

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Advocates for Transformation (AFT) has condemned what it described as intimidation and threats against Madlanga commission co-commissioner Adv Sandile Khumalo SC, AFT national chairperson Adv Myron Dewrance SC, and their families and friends.

AFT said it had deliberately chosen not to make the threats public until now. It said the threats had become increasingly aggressive and serious, extending to family members and others.

The organisation said the threats had also escalated, for the first time, to explicit threats of sexual violence against women.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the organisation said preliminary investigations suggested that the grievance behind the threats could be linked to disciplinary proceedings involving a member of the Johannesburg Society of Advocates (JSA), who faces charges of serious professional misconduct.

“The rule of law cannot be allowed to succumb to fear.” — Advocates for Transformation

“At the relevant time, Advocate Khumalo SC chaired the JSA’s Professional Committee and served on the JSA Bar Council, having been nominated by AFT,” the statement read.

“The threatening communications repeatedly blame Advocate Khumalo SC for what occurred, instruct Advocate Dewrance SC and members of his family to ‘blame Sandile’, and expressly refer to AFT, its members and its leadership.”

AFT said the apparent targeting of Dewrance could not reasonably be separated from his role as the organisation’s national chairperson, while the threats against Khumalo could similarly not be separated from his professional duties.

The organisation stressed that its enquiries were still in the early stages. It said it had not identified those behind the threatening and intimidating communications and was not accusing the JSA, the member concerned, or any other individual of responsibility. Determining who was behind the threats would require further investigation.

However, AFT said advocates should not face threats for carrying out their professional duties, disciplinary proceedings should not be met with intimidation, and an advocate’s family should never be used to undermine their independence.

AFT said it was particularly alarmed by the escalation to explicit threats of sexual violence against women who had no involvement whatsoever in the underlying dispute.

The organisation said SA was already grappling with an unacceptable epidemic of violence against women and warned that threats of sexual violence must not be allowed to become normalised as a tool of intimidation or retaliation.

AFT said it had consistently advocated for stronger protection of people involved in the justice system, adding that the latest developments underscored the urgency of that call. Threats and intimidation, it said, must be confronted before they escalate into assassinations.

“Threats of violence are not an argument. Women are not tools of retaliation. Families are not legitimate targets. The rule of law cannot be allowed to succumb to fear,” AFT said.

The organisation said it would not be intimidated, adding that threats against its leadership, representatives or their families would not influence its decisions on professional nominations, its positions or the work it undertakes.

AFT said it would pursue all lawful measures necessary to protect those affected and ensure that those responsible for the threats were identified and held accountable.

Sowetan