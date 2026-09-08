Community rallies around ‘hero’ and family after Delfi restaurant fire

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An outpouring of support is being showered on the owners of a popular Durban restaurant that was gutted by fire and on a neighbour who helped evacuate their elderly family member.

On September 3, flames tore through Delfi Greek Taverna in Durban. The family lived above the ground-floor restaurant, and 74-year-old Doddy Teranes was upstairs.

When Ayakha Godlwana, a chef who works nearby, heard someone was inside, he went in, said Zane Groenewald, who has started a BackaBuddy campaign to reward Godlwana for his heroism.

“The smoke was so thick he could barely see and he was forced back out, but he tried again. And again. On his third or fourth attempt, he used a hosepipe to help make his way through the smoke. He kept going until he found Doddy and got her out alive. After risking his life to save someone else, Ayakha went back to work.

”When asked about what he had done, he said he was happy to help. There is something incredibly powerful about that. In a moment when someone desperately needed help, he stepped forward without hesitation and showed us the very best of humanity. What he did was truly heroic."

A fundraising campaign has also begun to help Doddy, Maria and Manuel Teranes.

“The fire took away not only their beloved Delfi restaurant, but all their lifelong possessions,” said organiser Linda Landzanakis.

“Their home of 59 years is gone, along with all the beautiful memories. It was not only a restaurant, it was a home filled with love, kindness and warmth. They were left with the clothes on their backs. Please let’s help them to rebuild.”

Each campaign has so far received pledges exceeding R50,000.

TimesLIVE