Court asked to declare ANC candidate lists 'validly submitted'

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ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula answers questions from the media on matters relating to national governance during a briefing at Luthuli house. Picture: Refilwe Kholomonyane

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The ANC has asked the electoral court to overturn the Electoral Commission of South Africa’s (IEC’s) decision to reject its party lists and ward candidate nominations in six municipalities, arguing that the required information had been uploaded to the IEC’s system before the 5pm deadline.

In a notice of application for leave to appeal filed on September 4, the ANC asks the court to declare that the affected nominations were “timely, lawfully and validly submitted” for the November 4 local government elections.

The affected submissions are the ANC’s party lists for Sundays River Valley and Walter Sisulu municipalities in the Eastern Cape; the party list and ward nominations for Ngquza Hill and Port St Johns; the party list for uMshwathi local municipality in KwaZulu-Natal; and the party list for Mangaung metropolitan municipality in the Free State.

The party wants the IEC directed to include the affected lists and nominations in the election.

The dispute centres on the meaning of “submitted” in sections 14 and 17 of the Local Government: Municipal Electoral Act.

According to the papers, parties had until 5pm on August 28 2026 to submit their lists and ward nominations. The ANC used the IEC’s online candidate nomination system and says it had completed the required forms and uploaded supporting documents for the affected municipalities before the deadline.

However, it says, technical problems prevented its administrators from pressing the “submit as final” button.

The ANC argues that the administrators were logged out of the system at 4.34pm and again at 4.57pm. At 4.35pm, they attempted to report the problem to the responsible IEC official, who returned their call at 4.40pm.

“The OCNS had thus received all required information and documents in respect of the affected submissions before the deadline,” the papers state.

On September 1, the ANC says, the IEC’s chief electoral officer told the National Political Liaison Committee that the commission had considered the status of candidates captured on the system but not reflected as having been submitted as final.

The commission decided that the affected parties had not submitted candidates in those municipalities and wards, according to the ANC. The decision was confirmed by the IEC chair at a September 2 media briefing.

The ANC wrote to the commission that day, asking it to reconsider and process the information and documents already captured and uploaded before the deadline. It said it was not seeking to supplement or amend its submissions.

The IEC was asked to respond by noon on September 4 but had not done so by then, prompting the ANC’s court application.

The party argues that “submit” must have the same meaning whether nominations are delivered manually or electronically.

Under the manual system, it says, documents are submitted once handed to the IEC, regardless of whether an official has stamped, registered or captured them before the deadline.

The ANC argues that the electronic equivalent is the delivery of data into the IEC’s designated information system. Requiring a party to wait for a software-generated “submitted as final” status, it says, creates an additional requirement that does not apply to parties using the manual process.

It also challenges the distinction between information that is “captured” and information that is “submitted as final”, arguing that the distinction comes from the IEC’s software rather than the Municipal Electoral Act or its regulations.

The ANC further relies on the Electronic Communications and Transactions Act, arguing that a data message is received when the complete message enters an information system designated for that purpose and is capable of being retrieved and processed.

It therefore argues that once its complete information entered the IEC’s system before the deadline, it had been received and submitted, regardless of whether the system generated a final-status marker.

The papers also refer to figures presented by the IEC to the National Political Liaison Committee. According to the ANC, 2,274 candidates had been captured on the system but not finally submitted, including 1,794 ward nominations described as having been “captured on time”.

The ANC says the IEC reported that 34 of the 299 parties using the electronic system were unable to record their party lists as finally submitted, while 30 could not record their ward nominations as finally submitted. It contrasts this with 224 parties that submitted by hand, for which the IEC reported no comparable failure.

The ANC also cites section 84 of the Municipal Electoral Act, which provides that a mistake in the final candidate list does not invalidate the list and that an election may not be set aside for non-compliance unless the mistake or failure materially affected its result.

In its notice, the ANC asks the electoral court to grant leave to appeal, set aside the IEC decision and declare the affected party lists and ward nominations validly submitted. It also seeks an order compelling the IEC to include them in the election and asks for costs, including the fees of two senior and two junior counsel.

The application is supported by an affidavit from ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula, who confirms that he has read the application, notice of motion and grounds prepared by the party’s legal team.

The ANC says the matter is urgent because of the election timetable. It points to a September 7 deadline for curing defects, notification of duplicate candidates on September 9, substitutions until September 11, compilation of the final candidate list on September 16 and the ballot paper draw on September 23.

The party has asked the court to deal with the application before September 16.

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