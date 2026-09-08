EXPLAINER | Where to now for pupils after storm damages 60 North West schools?

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One of the 60 North West schools damaged by the storms.

The North West education department has confirmed that 60 schools were damaged when strong winds swept through parts of the province at the weekend. The number is more than double the initial estimate given immediately after the storm.

This comes as matriculants are busy with preliminary exams that started last week.

The department said the damage included destroyed roofs, mobile classrooms and other infrastructure, and that damage assessments are ongoing.

Teachers need to wrap up the curriculum in preparation for the year-end exams so that pupils don’t get left behind.

North West education MEC Desbo Mohono said they aim to have all affected schools repaired by the start of the fourth term, depending on the extent of damage at each site. She said in the meantime, measures are in place to allow teaching to continue.

“Where classrooms have been destroyed, the affected learners will be moved to nearby schools to keep attending classes. At schools that remain open but have very little classroom space, the department will introduce platooning.”

The department will prioritise the continuity of learning for all grade 12 learners in affected schools — Desbo Mohono, North West education MEC

This is when learners are split into morning and afternoon sessions in the same classrooms.

Mohono said the morning sessions will run roughly from 7.45am to noon, and the afternoon sessions from 1pm to 4.15pm.

“These arrangements will be tailored to each school’s circumstances and needs and will be monitored by school management, district officials and departmental staff,” she said.

Grade 12 pupils had been singled out for particular attention, with the department saying their exam preparations will not be allowed to suffer as a result of the disruption.

“The department will prioritise the continuity of learning for all grade 12 learners in affected schools.”

The department is committed to restoring affected schools and minimising disruption to learning, Mohono added.

“We are deeply concerned by the extent of the damage caused by these destructive winds, particularly because our department is already dealing with the impact of recent school fires. However, our focus now is on finding practical solutions that will ensure that our learners do not lose valuable teaching and learning time.”

Sowetan