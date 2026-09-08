From 57% to 94.7%: how a rural school in Limpopo is changing the way pupils see their future

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The matric pass rate at Hanyani Secondary School has climbed from 57.4% to 94.7% in three years. Picture:

In one of Limpopo’s most remote corners, where a cellphone signal barely reaches and the nearest town is an hour’s drive away, a school that was once among the worst performing in the district is now being held up as a model for what rural education can achieve.

The school has a large open yard but its classroom are under pressure as about 550 pupils share the available space, including 70 matric pupils this year.

Despite the challenges, Hanyani Secondary School outside Thohoyandou has quietly recorded a remarkable turnaround in its matric results. Its pass rate rose from 57.4% in 2023 to 92.1% in 2024 before increasing to 94.7% last year.

The school is hoping to reach 100% this year.

Principal Thifhelimbilu Petrus Ndou credits the school’s partnership with the University of Johannesburg (UJ), which began in 2023, as one of the factors behind the improvements.

“Before we collaborated with UJ we were at 57.4%. Last year our results were 94.7%. This is a great improvement,” he said.

“I’m very excited because the results are improving. This year we are going for 100%.”

Behind the numbers is a school struggling with basic infrastructure.

Ndou said the school did not receive enough funding to address its infrastructure needs, including a roof that needs to be replaced.

“The issues of classrooms and infrastructure are challenges. The funds we get from the department of education are not enough.”

Ndou said two classrooms were considered unsuitable for use but the school has been forced to continue using them.

According to the principal, the school has repeatedly been assessed for renovations, but little has changed.

“Year in and year out they come and say we have assessed and maybe they can come and replace, but nothing happens.”

The lack of space has also affected matric pupils, who have been staying at the school as part of a study camp.

One pupil said some classrooms have to accommodate pupils from different grades because matric pupils are using two classrooms for the camp.

For the matric pupils staying at school, studying has meant sleeping in classrooms.

A grade 12 pupil said the group had been staying at the school for three weeks to prepare for their examinations.

“We are living here so we can study,” the pupil said. “When we are at home we do not read or study. When we are at school, we spend hours reading but when we are at home we fall asleep.”

The pupils sleep in classrooms where they also keep their food. Boys and girls are accommodated in separate groups.

The grade 12 pupil said they receive breakfast and dinner but no lunch. Lunch and snacks are bought by the pupils.

Despite the difficult conditions, the pupil said he is confident about the school’s matric results.

“Based on what we’ve been achieving so far, I think we’re going to pass with 100%.”

For the pupil, who takes history, geography, mathematical literacy and life sciences, a new science centre is less about her own matric year and more about what it could offer for those coming after her.

“The generation that will come after me will be able to use the lab to conduct their experiments. This is going to give the young ones the opportunity to perform better.”

Hanyani Secondary School pupils in front of the new science laboratory in rural Limpopo. Picture: (Gugulethu Mashinini)

The science centre is significant for science pupils, who previously had limited opportunities to conduct practical experiments.

Mulamuleli Mbedzi, science departmental head and a mathematics and life sciences teacher, said science had often been seen by pupils as difficult and too theoretical.

“Teaching those subjects before was very difficult because pupils in this deep rural area are not motivated to choose the subjects,” she said.

“Those who were doing it thought it was too difficult and too theoretical.”

Before the new facility, pupils would often have to learn about experiments from textbooks rather than conduct them themselves.

“Now, imagine the same pupil inside the laboratory, actually doing the practical. It has improved our teaching experience.”

She said the change was particularly noticeable in younger pupils.

“They are very excited. Grades 8 and 9 cannot wait to come to grade 10 so they can choose science.”

For grade 11 pupil Khano Mbezi, the science centre has done more than make science lessons interesting. It has encouraged her to think bigger about her future.

“The lab is going to encourage us to dream bigger, to never let go of our future even if it seems impossible.”

She said practical work has helped improve her marks.

She wants to study medicine and become a cardiologist.

Grade 11 pupil Lufuno Ndou wants to become a biologist.

For her, one of the biggest changes has been conducting experiments instead of being told what the results should be.

She particularly enjoys using the microscope.

“I can see things I could not see with my naked eyes.”

Lufuno said science was difficult when she started it in grade 10 because the practical side was limited.

Her approach to the subject has changed with practice.

“Science can be challenging sometimes, but the more I practise, the better I become.”

The science centre, which was officially opened on Monday through a partnership between UJ and Barloworld, is equipped with microscopes, 3D printing technology and digital learning resources.

UJ’s involvement at Hanyani goes beyond the new facility.

The university has been working with communities in the area since 2014 through its societal impact project, supporting initiatives in education, connectivity, energy, food security and healthcare.

UJ vice-chancellor and principal Prof Letlhokwa George Mpedi said the university’s work at Hanyani had contributed to the school’s turnaround.

“This is not our first project. We have a learning centre we did with the South African Jewish Board of Deputies,” he said.

“It’s an incredible project with satellite internet. After this intervention the matric rate improved.”

Mpedi said the new science centre was expected to strengthen the school’s performance, particularly in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

“It’s not only about this school. Other schools will use the facility. There will be winter schools.”

The university’s wider work in surrounding villages includes a solar-powered bakery, sewing projects, health care initiatives and internet connectivity.

Satellite internet has proved useful beyond education.

Mpedi said when floods hit the area this year, the school became a base for rescue operations, with the internet used to co-ordinate efforts.

“There are Wi-Fi points kids can connect to after hours and do their homework,” he said.

At Hanyani the success story is a work in progress.

The school has better access to technology, improved matric results and pupils who are beginning to see science as a path to university and professional careers.

But falling ceilings, cramped classrooms and the need for renovations are a reminder that improved academic performance does not mean the school’s basic infrastructure problems have disappeared.

TimesLIVE