Hospitality learnership offers hope for South Africa’s unemployed youth

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McDonald’s SA has announced it will recruit 2,370 young people into its next Hospitality Learnership Programme, in partnership with the Culture, Arts, Tourism, Hospitality and Sport Sector Education and Training Authority (Cathsseta).

The announcement comes as youth unemployment in South Africa remains at crisis levels. Stats SA’s latest Quarterly Labour Force Survey put the national unemployment rate at 33.6% in the second quarter of 2026, with the rate for those aged 15-24 at 60.9%.

The new intake builds on a programme that has already trained more than 1,000 young people, combining classroom-based learning with on-the-job training in areas such as occupational health and safety, business communication, business finance and restaurant operations. Training runs through McDonald’s Hamburger University, the company’s training centre.

“We cannot look at the youth unemployment numbers and simply accept them as the reality of our country. Behind every statistic is a young person with a dream, a family, a talent and a future they are trying to build,” said Dr Mamello Masia, McDonald’s SA’s chief people officer.

Of the 1,400 learners who went through the first cohort in 2024/25, 476 were absorbed permanently into McDonald’s SA, she said. More than 75% of those who moved on from the programme are now employed full-time in the hospitality industry, and 1.5% have started their own businesses.

Masia said the goal was for the learnership to function as more than a piece of paper at the end of a training period. “It should be a stepping stone into a career,” she said, adding that the intention was to build employability whether or not learners ended up staying with McDonald’s.

Cathsseta CEO Marks Thibela said the scale of youth unemployment demanded practical partnerships between the public and private sectors rather than good intentions alone. He said the true test of the programme was not completion numbers but what learners did afterwards, describing McDonald’s commitment to absorb successful learners as a sign of what is possible “when employers take an active role in shaping and creating opportunities within the skills development system”.

Higher education and training minister Buti Manamela linked the initiative to the government’s broader push for skills development, pointing to investment in TVET colleges and the expansion of learnerships and internships. He said the government could not close the gap between education and employment without private sector buy-in.

This year has been declared the Year of Putting Young South Africans to Work, and government, business and civil society have faced growing pressure to co-ordinate their responses to the unemployment crisis.

“Government cannot do this alone. Business cannot do it alone. And young people certainly should not have to carry the burden of unemployment alone,” Masia said.

Sowetan