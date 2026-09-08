Mapisa-Nqakula denies receiving R300k bribe disguised as ‘wig’

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Former defence and military veterans minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has presented her version of events regarding an alleged bribe she received from defence contractor and state witness Nombasa Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu, a payment Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu claims was concealed inside a wig.

Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu previously testified that she handed Mapisa-Nqakula R300,000 in cash hidden beneath a physical wig at an airport. She alleged this was part of a series of demands made by the former minister to help secure departmental contracts, adding that coded terms such as “wig” and various sangoma-related phrases were used as cover for monetary transactions.

Testifying before the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Tuesday, Mapisa-Nqakula provided her account of the encounter. She confirmed that the conversation about the wig began in September 2018 at the African Aerospace and Defence exhibition at Waterkloof Air Force Base, after she complimented Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu’s hairpiece.

Mapisa-Nqakula recalled telling Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu that she liked the wig, prompting Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu to offer to buy one for her. Mapisa-Nqakula explained that she rarely wears wigs, often opting for a headwrap or a shaved head, and did not even know the difference between a wig and a weave. She told Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu she wanted a small, short, and lightweight wig since it was new to her.

The hairpiece was delivered a year later, a delay Mapisa-Nqakula said did not bother her.

On the day of the delivery, Mapisa-Nqakula was scheduled to fly to Ethiopia, and Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu met her in the VIP lounge at the airport. Though Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu arrived just as Mapisa-Nqakula was preparing to board, the former minister waited for her.

According to Mapisa-Nqakula, the entire exchange lasted under five minutes. She handed the package to an SANDF official, named Zuki, to pack into her luggage, briefly thanked Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu, and left to board her flight.

Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu had earlier testified that Mapisa-Nqakula berated her during this airport meeting, forcing her to apologise. Mapisa-Nqakula denied this, arguing she had no reason to be harsh to someone offering her a gift.

“I’m not that kind of person,” Mapisa-Nqakula said. “Deep down in her heart, she knows I’ve never done this. I was already on my way to board the plane — I don’t know at what time I would have done that.”

Mapisa-Nqakula testified that the item was handed to her in a small, transparent drawstring bag containing only the wig. She later sent Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu a WhatsApp message thanking her for the gift. While Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu presented this message as evidence that monetary requests were disguised using code words, Mapisa-Nqakula maintained that the term “wig” was used literally.

Mapisa-Nqakula also refuted claims of other cash exchanges, including testimony from Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu that her sister and daughter had accompanied her on separate occasions to drop off cash.

The court previously heard testimony from Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu’s sister, Andiswa Ntsondwa-Joyi, who claimed she accompanied Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu to deliver R400,000 in cash to Mapisa-Nqakula’s Johannesburg residence because the former minister constantly demanded money.

Mapisa-Nqakula admitted to meeting Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu at her home in February 2019 following her return from Ethiopia but insisted Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu was accompanied by her cousin, not the sister who testified. Mapisa-Nqakula stated she had never met Ntsondwa-Joyi and that the sister had never been to her house.

Mapisa-Nqakula testified that she and Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu spoke on the patio, where Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu confided in her regarding personal struggles involving her husband, then-SANDF deputy surgeon-general Maj-Gen Noel Ndhlovu, and her sister. Mapisa-Nqakula told her she could not intervene, citing her ministerial role, and asked if family members could step in instead.

Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu then mentioned needing to perform a traditional ceremony called ukuparura (ancestral process of cleansing) to help resolve her troubles and asked if Mapisa-Nqakula could assist. Mapisa-Nqakula declined to help but recommended the traditional healer who had previously initiated her son. Mapisa-Nqakula stated that this concluded their conversation.

While Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu testified that she would never confide in Mapisa-Nqakula because they were not friends, a point Mapisa-Nqakula agreed with, she also claimed Mapisa-Nqakula used to confide in her about her own marital problems. Mapisa-Nqakula dismissed this claim as impossible, noting she had appropriate confidants and would not seek advice from someone so much younger than her.

Mapisa-Nqakula addressed the occasion when Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu brought her daughter, Lilitha, to allegedly make another cash drop-off at her house, a visit the daughter previously testified about. Mapisa-Nqakula stated the meeting was actually about media enquiries Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu had received from the Sunday Times. Mapisa-Nqakula advised her to seek legal representation, recommended three lawyers, and said Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu and her daughter then left.

Mapisa-Nqakula testified that this was the last time the two ever spoke.

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