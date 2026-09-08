Mugg & Bean waitress wins unfair dismissal case

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A Cape Town waitress has received a reprieve after the labour court found her dismissal from a restaurant unfair. Picture:

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A Mugg & Bean restaurant has failed to convince the labour court that it had a good enough reason to fire a waitress after a heated confrontation with management.

In a judgment handed down on Friday, judge Tapiwa Gandidze rejected an attempt by Mugg & Bean Lifestyle on Kloof in Cape Town to overturn an arbitration award that found Marie Tshiala’s dismissal substantively and procedurally unfair.

The court found that the employer had failed to prove that Tshiala was dismissed for a fair reason, and had also conceded that no disciplinary procedure was followed before she was shown the door.

Tshiala had worked as a waitress for the restaurant since November 2021 on fixed-term contracts. Her final contract ran from January to December 2024.

The dispute arose after her shifts were reduced from six a week to three.

She referred a claim to the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) over money she believed she was owed. On June 13 2024, restaurant general manager Premilla Anvary learnt about the claim and called Tshiala to her office.

According to the judgment, Anvary accused Tshiala of lying in her claim. The exchange ended with Anvary telling her to leave the business immediately.

Tshiala then referred an unfair dismissal dispute to the CCMA.

During the arbitration, the employer argued that Tshiala had been dismissed because of misconduct, including alleged rudeness, aggression, insubordination and disrespect towards managers and colleagues.

Anvary alleged that Tshiala had made a racist remark telling her to “go back to India”. She also said the restaurant was investigating Tshiala for credit card fraud.

However, the judge found that the evidence before the commissioner did not establish a valid reason for dismissal. “The commissioner’s finding [was] that no evidence was presented during the arbitration proceedings to prove that the employer had a valid reason to dismiss Tshiala,” the judge said.

“It was the only decision that could be reached on the evidence placed before the commissioner.”

The court also rejected the employer’s argument that the alleged misconduct was serious enough to justify an immediate dismissal without a disciplinary hearing.

Judge Gandidze noted that no procedure had been followed before Tshiala was dismissed.

The judge also questioned the employer’s changing explanations for why Tshiala had been fired.

While Anvary referred to Tshiala’s alleged long history of bad behaviour, the employer’s lawyer told the court that the dismissal was specifically because of the “derogatory and racist remark” about India.

But the judge found problems with this version.

He noted that the statement about India was made as Tshiala was leaving, after she had already been told to leave immediately.

The manager who was presented as a witness to the confrontation was not in the office when Tshiala was first told to leave. “Therefore, there had to have been another reason for dismissal,” the judge said.

The court further found that the employer had not challenged the commissioner’s decision with sufficient grounds to justify interference.

The CCMA commissioner had awarded Tshiala three months’ compensation after finding that her dismissal was both substantively and procedurally unfair.

Gandidze said the compensation award should stand.

“Compensation is a matter of legal discretion, and this court’s powers to interfere with an award of compensation are circumscribed and can be exercised only in limited circumstances,” he said.

“None of the grounds for interfering with the amount of compensation awarded was pleaded, and therefore the award of three months’ compensation stands.”

The original CCMA award also ordered the employer to pay Tshiala R3,822 in leave pay and R56,740 in outstanding remuneration.

The labour court, however, found that these amounts had been incorrectly calculated. It reduced the leave payment to R1,365 after finding that Tshiala had accrued 7.5 days of leave between January and June 2024.

The court also found that her shifts were reduced from six to three in February 2024, rather than in 2022 as the commissioner had found. The employer must therefore calculate the outstanding remuneration for the three shifts a week from February 2024 until June 13 2024.

The court dismissed the restaurant’s attempt to overturn the finding that Tshiala’s dismissal was unfair.

Each party was ordered to pay its own legal costs.

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