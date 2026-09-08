MultiChoice revamps DStv packages with sports, movies subscriptions

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MultiChoice LicenceCo Group CEO Willington Ngwepe during the DSTV new packaging launch at the Multichoice Head office in Randburg Johannesburg. Picture: Freddy Mavunda © Business Day

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MultiChoice is overhauling DStv’s package line-up for the first time in 15 years, with standalone sports and movies packages. The company said it is making premium entertainment channels and live sport available to more subscribers at lower price points.

The new packages, which launch on September 17, expand access to channels including M-Net, kykNET and Mzansi Magic while giving more customers access to Premier Soccer League (PSL), Premier League, and UEFA Champions League football.

The changes are part of a broader effort by the pay-TV operator to better align its offerings with changing viewing habits, growing competition from streaming platforms and pressure on household budgets.

“Our focus is on giving subscribers better value and access to the entertainment and sport they love,” MultiChoice CEO Willington Ngwepe said.

“DStv’s strength is the combination of South African entertainment, leading international content and unrivalled live sport in one place. For the first time in 15 years, we’ve taken a fresh look at how our packages work.”

A new Sports package will become the platform’s dedicated offering for sports fans, carrying 17 sports channels and every PSL, Premier League and UEFA Champions League match. The package will also include cricket, previously available only to Premium subscribers, local rugby and action sports. Subscription for Sports will start from R399 per month.

MultiChoice is also introducing a new Movies & Series package with subscription starting from R500 per month. The package includes M-Net, kykNET, premium movie channels, Discovery Channel and BBC Earth, alongside 10 sports channels and full PSL coverage.

Asked whether the dedicated sports package had arrived too late, executives said recent viewing trends suggested customers would respond positively if the content and pricing were right.

MultiChoice said June had been its strongest month for football viewership in more than a decade, adding that the company would monitor customer response to the new offering and make further adjustments if necessary. “Let the market decide,” Ngwepe said. “Let’s see what the customer reaction is to the offerings.”

The broadcaster said the introduction of the new package structure was intended as the first phase of a broader evolution of its products, with executives signalling a move over time towards simpler package options and fewer add-on products.

Two new channels, international news service France 24 and faith-based Church TV, will also join the platform from September 17.

The changes come as traditional pay-TV operators face growing competition from streaming services and increasingly selective consumers.

Subscribers on Access, Family and Compact bouquets will automatically be migrated to Starter, Select and Sports respectively. EasyView, Compact Plus and Premium subscribers will remain on their existing packages but will have the option of moving to the new line-up.

Sowetan