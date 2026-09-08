The AM Check-in | A school with more than 600 pupils exists only on paper

A school with more than 600 pupils exists only on paper
For three years, Umkhumbane Junior Secondary School in Soshanguve, about 30km north of Pretoria, has existed on paper and online but not on the ground.
Nevertheless, the school has been enrolling grade 8 to 10 pupils. Where the school is supposed to be is vacant land and a car port.
As a result, 653 pupils registered at Umkhumbane are being accommodated in nine mobile classrooms at Ruabohlale Secondary School, about 3.8km from the site where Umkhumbane is meant to be built. One mobile classroom is used as a staff room.
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‘I missed my son’s tombstone erection due to Kekana’s arrest’ — witness
A state witness in the trial of Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala has told the court that helping Musa Kekana with a car’s wheel rim on the day police arrested him in connection with the murder of Vereeniging engineer Armand Swart led to him missing the installation of his late son’s tombstone.
Kekana is charged alongside Matlala, his wife Tsakane Matlala, Tiego Floyd Mabusela and his daughter Nthabiseng Nzama. They face 25 counts, including conspiracy to commit murder, money-laundering and the attempted murders of actress and Matlala’s ex-girlfriend Tebogo Thobejane and taxi boss Joe “Ferrari” Sibanyoni.
A trial within a trial is under way in the Johannesburg high court examining the evidence collected during Kekana’s arrest for Swart’s murder, when guns found at the scene were linked to the shooting.
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‘Leave me alone, get away from me’: Witness recalls screams before Tembe’s fatal fall
“Leave me alone, get away from me.”
These were the words Roberto Stefanutto told the Cape Town magistrate’s court he heard a woman scream moments before Anele Tembe fell from the 10th floor of the Pepperclub Hotel in Cape Town in 2021.
The shouting, he testified, was followed by a “wailing” scream, a loud bang and a man’s voice crying out: “My God, my God.”
Stefanutto, who lives in a building about 50m to 60m from the hotel, was among six witnesses who testified on Monday as the formal inquest into the 22-year-old’s death got under way, more than five years after she died.
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