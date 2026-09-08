The AM Check-in | A school with more than 600 pupils exists only on paper

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A school with more than 600 pupils exists only on paper

Pupils at Umkhumbane Junior Secondary in Soshanguve. The school has no building structure and uses mobile classrooms located at another school, which is almost 4km away. Pupils have been protesting at the site of the school, which is vacant land with parking structures. Picture: (Thulani Mbele)

For three years, Umkhumbane Junior Secondary School in Soshanguve, about 30km north of Pretoria, has existed on paper and online but not on the ground.

Nevertheless, the school has been enrolling grade 8 to 10 pupils. Where the school is supposed to be is vacant land and a car port.

As a result, 653 pupils registered at Umkhumbane are being accommodated in nine mobile classrooms at Ruabohlale Secondary School, about 3.8km from the site where Umkhumbane is meant to be built. One mobile classroom is used as a staff room.

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‘I missed my son’s tombstone erection due to Kekana’s arrest’ — witness

Co-accused Musa Kekana appears in court, where the defence questions a Netcare 911 paramedic about his medical condition and the time he was left with police after his arrest. Picture: (Koena Mashale)

A state witness in the trial of Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala has told the court that helping Musa Kekana with a car’s wheel rim on the day police arrested him in connection with the murder of Vereeniging engineer Armand Swart led to him missing the installation of his late son’s tombstone.

Kekana is charged alongside Matlala, his wife Tsakane Matlala, Tiego Floyd Mabusela and his daughter Nthabiseng Nzama. They face 25 counts, including conspiracy to commit murder, money-laundering and the attempted murders of actress and Matlala’s ex-girlfriend Tebogo Thobejane and taxi boss Joe “Ferrari” Sibanyoni.

A trial within a trial is under way in the Johannesburg high court examining the evidence collected during Kekana’s arrest for Swart’s murder, when guns found at the scene were linked to the shooting.

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‘Leave me alone, get away from me’: Witness recalls screams before Tembe’s fatal fall

Anele Tembe and her fiancé, rapper Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes. A formal inquest into the circumstances surrounding Tembe’s death is under way in the Cape Town magistrate’s court. Picture: (Instagram)

“Leave me alone, get away from me.”

These were the words Roberto Stefanutto told the Cape Town magistrate’s court he heard a woman scream moments before Anele Tembe fell from the 10th floor of the Pepperclub Hotel in Cape Town in 2021.

The shouting, he testified, was followed by a “wailing” scream, a loud bang and a man’s voice crying out: “My God, my God.”

Stefanutto, who lives in a building about 50m to 60m from the hotel, was among six witnesses who testified on Monday as the formal inquest into the 22-year-old’s death got under way, more than five years after she died.

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