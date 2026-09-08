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WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

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TimesLIVE

The murder trial of former Bafana Bafana star Senzo Meyiwa resumes at the high court in Pretoria on Tuesday.

The case was postponed due to the interpreter not feeling well.

Video courtesy of SABC.

TimesLIVE

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