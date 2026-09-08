WATCH LIVE | Tshuma back in court for unlawful gun possession

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Alleged UK family killer and fugitive Ndodana Tshuma is appearing in court on Tuesday to face a firearm charge and extradition request.

In August the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said extradition documentation was ready in the case against him.

Tshuma, 46, appeared before the Johannesburg magistrate’s court in August for the extradition proceedings. He also faces charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Both matters were postponed, to September 8 and 10 respectively, to allow the defence further time to consult with Tshuma.

Video courtesy of SABC.

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