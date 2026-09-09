Ekurhuleni’s R57m ECD legacy projects in limbo

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Two of the three early childhood development (ECD) centres built as part of former Ekurhuleni executive mayor Mzwandile Masina’s “legacy projects” in 2019 have been abandoned after the city spent R57.4m to construct them.

Poor management and late salary payment combined with vandalism are believed to have been some of the reason that such needed infrastructure went to waste.

The centres in question are the Eden Park ECD centre, Ithemba Labantwana Development Centre in Vosloorus, and Tsakane ECD centre. These three centres were supposed to accommodate at least 300 kids.

The Eden Park and Vosloorus centres, worth R20m each, are not operational, with the Eden Park one having never had its doors opened despite being finished, according to residents.

Eden Park resident Mila Sandwons said the status of their centre, which is about 500m from her house, is frustrating because she now uses a taxi to take her child to another centre about 5km away.

“Taking my child there means an added transport cost of R400 per month if my child uses the one many children take. If I am taking a taxi, I need about R50 to and from to drop her off.

“It’s really inconveniencing many people, and we thought the construction was to respond to a need for a close creche that is of good quality, but it just sits there unoccupied and destroyed by vandals who are stripping it,” she said.

A security guarding at the site confirmed water pipes and electricity cables were being stolen.

“The facility has been like this for years and water and electricity infrastructure has been stripped away. We come in to guard the area, clean it sometimes, and just close it. We don’t know why it’s not working; we are just security.”

A few kilometres away in Vosloorus, the Ithemba Labantwana ECD centre also have the same problems as the one in Eden Park, even though it managed to operate for four years before it was shut down in 2023.

Resident Monti Maribati confirmed the facility initially operated and his granddaughter attended there for a year before being abruptly shut down because staff complained about salaries.

“Before it was closed, there was a protest here. The employees, from gardeners to teachers, claimed they were not being paid while also being overworked,” he said.

Maribati said the closure of the facility meant he had to find another facility of a similar quality.

“I took my granddaughter to three other facilities trying to find a perfect one or similar to Ithemba Labantwana. Eventually, I settled on one even though it wasn’t the best. At least that phase is over; she is in grade RR now.”

Only the one in Tsakane is operational under the management of Little Stars Edu-Care Centre, offering day care, pre-primary schooling, and aftercare options for local families from 6am to 6pm.

At least over 100 children are accommodated at the facility from five classroom. It also has a section for toddlers and an indoor and outdoor playing area.

Staff confirmed it has been operational since it was handed over in May 2019. Fees vary from R400 to R1,000 per month depending on the specific services required.

Ekurhuleni Ward 47 councillor Thandi Nkosi said Ithemba Labantwana was not operational because the city had not found qualifying operators.

“The city is still trying to find a qualifying operator, preferably from the Kathorous area, which covers Katlehong, Thokoza and Vosloorus. Historically, the facility did operate; however, operators have a five-year contract, and that lapsed, and since then it has not worked. The city is working on that tender advert, and we will be updating the community in a public meeting soon.”

When reached for comment on his project, Masina said: “There is leadership in Ekurhuleni; all projects implemented on behalf of the municipality were never my personal projects, so I cannot comment beyond my term of office.”

The City of Ekurhuleni had not responded to media inquiries by the time of publication, despite committing to do so by 4pm on Wednesday.

Sowetan