Ex-defence minister Mapisa-Nqakula says foreign travel allowances were paid in cash

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Story audio is generated using AI

Former defence and military veterans minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has testified she routinely received cash travel allowances from her department during her tenure between 2016 and 2020.

Mapisa-Nqakula appeared before the Pretoria high court on Wednesday where she faces 12 counts of corruption and one count of money laundering related to her time heading the defence portfolio during the same period. The state alleges she solicited R4.5m in bribes, of which R2.1m was allegedly paid in cash, from South African National Defence Force (SANDF) logistics contractor Nombasa Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu to secure and maintain government tenders.

Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu, the state’s key witness, previously testified that Mapisa-Nqakula requested and received about $10,000 (about R150,000 at the time) linked to an official trip to the US in September 2018. The contractor claimed she handed the cash to the former minister at her office at the Waterkloof air force base, an allegation Mapisa-Nqakula denied.

During her testimony, Mapisa-Nqakula submitted a document generated by a departmental official detailing all her foreign trips between 2016 and 2020 and their corresponding allowances, including the 2018 US visit. She told the court she was issued $13,934 in cash by the department to cover expenses during the US trip. However, she said on arrival in the US, her accommodation, meals and other core expenses were already paid for, leaving minimal out-of-pocket costs.

Explaining general travel protocol, Mapisa-Nqakula said she was typically accompanied by a protocol officer, a security manager, a personal assistant, and occasionally a spokesperson or military officials, depending on the itinerary. She confirmed her husband also accompanied her on several trips, receiving a departmental allowance that was lower than hers.

According to Mapisa-Nqakula, travel allowances were always disbursed in cash in the local currency of the destination country, and officials were free to spend the funds at their discretion. She said she would retain any remaining cash after a trip, occasionally converting foreign currency back into South African rands.

South African Reserve Bank investigator Even Haezer previously testified an inspection of Mapisa-Nqakula’s accounts revealed no foreign exchange violations or adverse findings regarding her international spending.

Haezer said her credit card was rarely used abroad, citing only minor transactions, such as a restaurant bill in Namibia, despite state allegations that she had requested additional funds from Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu for her trip to New York.

The trial continues.

TimesLIVE