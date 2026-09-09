Five things to know about travel allowances Mapisa-Nqakula got as minister

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Former minister of defence Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula during her trial in the Pretoria high court. Picture:

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The issue of travel allowances took centre stage at the corruption trial of former defence and military veterans minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula on Wednesday.

Testifying at the Pretoria high court, she said she routinely received cash travel allowances during her time as minister between 2016 and 2020. According to Mapisa-Nqakula, she used some of the money to pay for renovations at her house.

Mapisa-Nqakula is on trial on 12 counts of corruption and one count of money laundering. The state alleges she solicited R4.5m in bribes from SANDF logistics contractor Nombasa Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu in exchange for helping secure and maintain government tenders. Of the alleged bribe money, R2.1m was allegedly paid in cash. Other allegations are that some of the bribe money went towards renovating her home.

Here are five things to know about her testimony regarding the money:

1. She says cash travel allowances were routinely given to her

Mapisa-Nqakula told the court that her department paid her daily subsistence and travel allowances in cash when she travelled internationally. She said the money was issued in the currency of the country she was visiting and that officials could spend the funds at their discretion.

2. She says she kept money left over from international trips

According to Mapisa-Nqakula, she did not always spend her full travel allowance. She testified that when she returned home with money left over, she would keep it and, on some occasions, have foreign currency exchanged back into South African rands.

3. She says some of the cash was used to pay for renovations

Mapisa-Nqakula testified that renovations at her home were paid for using a combination of cash and her bank card.

The renovations took place over several years. Work included changes to the kitchen, replacing the stove, repainting cupboards, demolishing walls and later combining two bedrooms into a master suite.

4. She says she once received $13,934 for a 2018 US trip

Mapisa-Nqakula told the court that she was issued $13,934 in cash for a 2018 trip to the US.

However, she said, her accommodation, meals and other major expenses had already been paid for, meaning she had little need to spend the allowance.

She also said she was not comfortable with electronic payments and relied heavily on cash.

“I’m not an EFT person,” she told the court, explaining that she was only now learning how to use electronic funds transfers.

5. The state’s case centres on alleged cash bribes

Mapisa-Nqakula’s explanation of her access to cash is significant because the state alleges that she received millions of rand in bribes from Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu.

The former minister told the court that her cash came from legitimate sources, including her travel allowances and household income. She said her husband, Charles Nqakula, who served as an ambassador between 2012 and 2015, contributed to the household’s income.

Sowetan