Have you seen her? Help police find missing 23-year-old constable

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Missing 23-year-old constable Mpho Sehloho was last seen on Monday wearing blue jeans and a brown top. Picture:

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Free State police have appealed to the public for information that could help locate a 23-year-old police constable reported missing.

Police spokesperson Capt Loraine Earle said Const Mpho Sehloho, attached to Parkroad detectives, was last seen on Monday when she left her house in Rocklands, Mangaung.

At the time of her disappearance, Sehloho was wearing blue jeans and a brown top.

“We appeal to anyone who may have seen Constable Sehloho since she was last seen, or who may have information regarding her whereabouts, to come forward,” Earle said.

Members of the public with information can contact the investigating officer, Const Bernice Kiewiets, on 071-825-6860.

Information can also be provided at any police station or anonymously through Crime Stop on 08600-10111 or the MySAPS App.

Members of the public are urged not to approach Sehloho if they locate her but to notify the police immediately.

Sowetan