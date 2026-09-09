‘I was tortured to implicate cops’- suspect in R200m cocaine theft from Hawks offices’ - suspect

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Tshwane businessman Lucas Legape claims he was tortured to implicate police officers to a November 2021 Port Shepstone break-in where a drug consignment worth about R200m was taken from a Hawks storage facility

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Pretoria businessman Lucas Legabe, who has been linked to the R200m cocaine heist from a secure Hawks storage facility in November 2021, claimed he was tortured to implicate police officers, when he made a bid for bail on Tuesday.

The 49-year-old appeared in the Port Shepstone magistrate’s court for a formal bail application after his arrest by the Hawks’ serious organised crime investigation unit on August 7.

Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale said Legabe’s arrest related to the theft of a 541kg cocaine consignment valued at about R200m.

It was seized in June 2021 after Hawks investigators were called to inspect a container at the CHC container depot in Isipingo that was initially suspected of containing 27kg of drugs.

The drug consignment was taken to the Hawks’ Port Shepstone offices but stolen during a burglary in November 2021.

In an affidavit read before court, Legabe said he was not privy to the details surrounding the state’s evidence but was aware it was a serious case.

Legabe said he was arrested without a warrant which was “prima facie unlawful”.

While the crime was allegedly committed in 2021, he said, it recently came under the spotlight at the Madlanga commission where “senior police officers came under fire for the theft that took place”.

He said he had not received the contents of any incriminating statements or evidence from the state where he is implicated and denied involvement in the theft.

Legabe said he was taken from his business in Mabopane on August 7 to an office in central Pretoria where he was arrested for the Port Shepstone break-in.

“I was tortured to implicate police officers in the break-in. I was in severe pain during this torture and denied knowledge of this break-in.”

He was then processed at Pretoria central police station at about midnight and later taken to Germiston police station. From there he was transported to Port Shepstone for his first appearance on August 17.

He said he would report the torture to the Human Rights Commission.

The bail application will continue on Wednesday.

TimesLIVE