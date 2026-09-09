‘I’m not an EFT person’: Mapisa-Nqakula explains cash payments for renovations

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Former minister of defence Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula during her trial at the high court in Pretoria. Picture: Antonio Muchave

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Former defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has explained the cash payments made towards extensive renovations at her house in Bruma, Johannesburg.

Mapisa-Nqakula faces 12 counts of corruption and one count of money laundering stemming from her tenure as minister of defence and military veterans between 2016 and 2019.

She allegedly solicited R4.5m in bribes, R2.1m of which was allegedly paid in cash, from South African National Defence Force (SANDF) logistics contractor Nombasa Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu to secure and maintain government tenders between 2016 and 2019.

The state alleges that Mapisa-Nqakula used these kickbacks to fund her home renovations.

Interior designer Nomsa Shabangu, who managed the project, previously testified that she received cash packets totalling nearly R1.8m to pay for renovation expenses and labour.

Testifying before the high court in Pretoria, Mapisa-Nqakula confirmed she had moved into the house in 2004, at which point Shabangu managed the renovations. She explained that the work began with stripping out all the carpets to install wooden floors and updating the colour of the wardrobes.

I’m not an EFT person. Ever since they did away with cheques, I’ve struggled. It took me a long time to learn how to use EFT — I’m only learning now. — Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula

Further renovations followed in 2010 to fix the kitchen, replace the stove, repaint the cupboards and demolish some walls. In 2015/16, she knocked down additional walls to combine two bedrooms into a master suite, removed pillars and installed glass.

In 2016 a security assessment after an incident identified a vulnerability at the home’s exit, forcing them to seal it off. Additional renovation work continued throughout 2018, 2019 and 2020.

Mapisa-Nqakula confirmed that Shabangu managed the entire project because she did not know any builders herself. She stated that she paid for the work using a combination of cash and her bank card.

When asked about the source of the cash, Mapisa-Nqakula testified that it came from her daily subsistence and travel (S&T) allowances accumulated during international trips.

“Myself and my husband work and earn a salary,” Mapisa-Nqakula said. “We also travel. When you travel, you keep what you have at home. You ask the officials responsible for S&T to exchange foreign currency back into rands.”

She said her husband, Charles Nqakula, served as an ambassador between 2012 and 2015, which provided additional income alongside her own travel allowances.

I don’t have curtains worth R600,000 or even R200,000. What kind of curtains cost that amount of money? — Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, former defence minister

Explaining her reliance on cash payments, Mapisa-Nqakula testified that she was unfamiliar with electronic funds transfers (EFTs).

“I’m not an EFT person. Ever since they did away with cheques, I’ve struggled. It took me a long time to learn how to use EFT — I’m only learning now,” she said.

“The contractors didn’t work with banks or cheques either. The workers wanted cash on Fridays, not cheques. That’s why we used cash when it was available. If no cash was available, we gave Shabangu my bank card.”

According to Mapisa-Nqakula, Shabangu bought all the building materials as she was unfamiliar with what was required, and deducted her fee from the total budget.

“I never worried myself about how much her portion was, but she would mention how much she was taking after paying the contractors.”

Mapisa-Nqakula addressed allegations regarding expensive curtains purchased abroad, denying claims that they cost R600,000.

“I don’t have curtains worth R600,000 or even R200,000. What kind of curtains cost that amount of money?” she said, adding that while she could not recall the exact price, they were not expensive.

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