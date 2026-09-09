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Immigration control: drones and bodycams to bolster borders

Pressure on government to tighten immigration controls ramps up overhaul of border security planned for 2026-30, including repairs to damaged fencing and deteriorating roads

Thando Maeko

Thando Maeko

Political Correspondent

Head of interministerial committee on migration and minister of justice Mmamoloko Kubayi (Freddy Mavunda)

The National Treasury is finalising a funding model to repair and upgrade South Africa’s border infrastructure as the government steps up immigration enforcement and prepares legislation to reserve some business activities for citizens.

The cabinet has approved a border infrastructure improvement plan for 2026-30, the interministerial committee on migration said on Tuesday. It did not disclose the project’s cost, funding sources or when construction would begin.

The programme will cover seven border provinces, addressing damaged fencing and deteriorating access roads along South Africa’s about 4,471km land border. The committee said these conditions had hampered patrols, delayed responses and left gaps exploited by smugglers and people entering illegally.

The plan comes as a separate public-private partnership programme to redevelop six major land ports of entry reaches the financial close stage, home affairs director-general Livhuwani Makhode said at a media briefing.

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