Inspiring journey from petrol attendant to IT graduate

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Nthabiseng “Nicky” Pesa, 26, went from working as a petrol attendant and cashier and now she is preparing to graduate with two qualifications

Nthabiseng “Nicky” Pesa, 26, went from working as a petrol attendant and cashier to graduating with two qualifications in the same month.

Last week, Pesa received a diploma in information technology from the Central University of Technology (CUT), and on Friday she will graduate with a marketing management diploma from the Motheo TVET College in the Free State.

The ceremonies will help bring a turbulent chapter in her life to a close, a chapter that also taught her about resilience in the face of despair.

Pesa’s journey began after completing matric in 2017. She wanted to study further, but her unemployed mother could not afford her registration fees. As the eldest daughter, Pesa knew she could not focus only on her own dreams while her family struggled. “At that stage, I knew I also had a responsibility towards my family.”

Unable to find work at the beginning of 2018, she enrolled at Motheo TVET College to study marketing management part-time.

Although she received NSFAS funding, it was not enough to cover all her needs. She still needed money for everyday expenses and to help her family.

In December 2018, she landed a job as a petrol attendant at a garage in Bloemfontein.

Nthabiseng Pesa enjoyed her time as a petrol attendant. Picture: (supplied)

Her days became a relentless balancing act, working from 7am to 4pm before heading to class, where she studied until 8pm.

“There wasn’t much time to rest or switch off. I had to learn how to manage my time very carefully because I knew that every hour mattered.”

But the hard work came at a cost.

There were failed modules, financial struggles, temporary jobs and job losses. At times, the pressure became overwhelming.

“Looking back, those moments are important to me because they remind me how badly I wanted to change my circumstances. I may not have felt strong in those moments, but I kept showing up for myself,” she reflected.

There were days when there simply were not enough hours. The pressure took its toll on her. “Eventually, I failed some of my modules. I felt defeated, overwhelmed and disappointed. I started doubting myself. But despite it all, I realised that giving up was not an option.”

In January 2021 she lost her garage job.

She then took whatever work she could find while continuing with her studies and supporting her family.

In 2022, she was accepted at CUT to study information technology. While she received some funding, the overall financial pressure did not fully disappear.

Nthabiseng Pesa worked as a cashier at a Bloemfontein garage. Picture: (supplied)

The following year, she secured another job at a garage, as a cashier.

Pesa helped her mom pay for groceries, transport and electricity, and covered the costs of her younger brother’s initiation school and matric dance.

“Supporting my family was never about keeping score or expecting something in return. I did what I felt I needed to do because it’s my brother, and because my family matters most to me,” she told Sowetan.

Once again, she had to juggle work, university and family responsibilities. “When I was working night shifts, I studied during the day. When I worked day shifts, I would go straight from work to campus.”

On her days off, while many people were resting, she spent her time on campus trying to catch up with academic work. Sometimes she swapped shifts with colleagues to make time for tests and examinations.

She also completed in-service training as part of finishing her marketing management diploma.

The journey was far from easy, but Pesa refused to surrender. “Giving up was never an option because I knew I had a purpose, and I knew what I wanted to accomplish.”

Now, the former petrol attendant and cashier is walking across the graduation stage twice in the same month.

For her, the two qualifications represent much more than academic achievement. “They are a testament to every sacrifice I made, every obstacle I overcame, every tear I shed, and every moment when I chose not to quit.”

Looking back, she sees the long shifts, early mornings, late nights, failures and doubts as part of the journey that brought her to this moment.

“Circumstances do not define your potential. Don’t be ashamed if your journey looks different from everyone else’s. You may have to take longer, work while studying, start again after failing, or take opportunities that aren’t what you originally imagined. It’s all part of the journey,” said Pesa.

Sowetan