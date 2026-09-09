Mapisa-Nqakula trial adjourned after former minister falls ill on stand

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Former minister of defence and military veterans Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula fell ill while testifying in the Pretoria high court on Wednesday. Picture:

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Proceedings in the corruption trial of former defence and military veterans minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula adjourned early on Wednesday after she fell ill while testifying in the Pretoria high court.

Making her third appearance on the witness stand, Mapisa-Nqakula was responding to corruption and money laundering charges stemming from her tenure as defence minister, between 2016 and 2019.

She faces 12 counts of corruption and one count of money laundering for allegedly soliciting R4.5m in bribes, including R2.1m paid in cash, from SA National Defence Force logistics contractor Nombasa Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu to secure and maintain government tenders.

Testifying on Wednesday, Mapisa-Nqakula addressed cash payments used for renovations at her home in Bruma, as well as money spent during international trips.

However, just minutes before wrapping up her testimony, Mapisa-Nqakula appeared unwell and was taken to her car to receive medical attention.

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Speaking after the adjournment, her legal representative, Makhi Nogaga, clarified that she felt unwell and needed to consult her doctor.

“The main issue is that she’s tired,” Nogaga said. “She went to consult with her doctor because it was visible that she was no longer OK. Even yesterday, she looked like she was fatigued.”

He emphasised that the gruelling trial, which began on July 20, had taken a heavy physical toll on her.

“A court process is gruelling and tiring even for us practitioners who have been doing this for a long time,” Nogaga noted. “It is far worse for a person who isn’t used to it.”

Nogaga added that the defence had hoped to complete her examination-in-chief on Wednesday before the state began cross-examination. However, he expressed uncertainty about whether she would be fit enough to return to court on Thursday.

“It will depend on what the doctor finds. If the doctor recommends that she rest, we will have to look at future availability. We will know before the end of tonight whether she can continue. We were expecting to finish today, but here we are.”

Proceedings have been postponed to Thursday.

TimesLIVE