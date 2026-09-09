‘Pride and joy’ of Sebokeng residents now a vandalised shell

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Mphatlalatsane Theatre, which previously hosted regional, provincial and national events, now stands with broken infrastructure. Picture:

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What was once the pride and joy of Sebokeng on the Vaal has been reduced to a vandalised and neglected shell, leaving residents mourning the loss of a cultural landmark that once brought the community together.

Mphatlalatsane Theatre, which previously hosted regional, provincial and national events, now stands with broken infrastructure, damaged seating, vandalised facilities and sections of its ceiling collapsing.

Residents say the deterioration of the theatre has deprived young people and the broader community of a safe space for recreation, arts, cultural activities and skills development.

JUNE 17 2026 Mphatlalatsane theatre vandalised in tSebokeng by local residents . PHOTO: ANTONIO MUCHAVE (ANTONIO MUCHAVE)

During a recent visit to the facility, Sowetan found extensive signs of vandalism and neglect.

Security guards stationed at the theatre said they were deployed in October last year, when it had already been vandalised.

One of the guards said the presence of security had helped keep people away from the premises. “They [vandals] broke everything. This used to be a passageway place. Since we came here, people have stopped hanging around because they see there is security,” he said.

However, residents questioned why the facility was not protected before it was stripped of its infrastructure.

Maki Seleke, who grew up performing at the theatre, said it was painful to see the place where she once sang in a choir reduced to what it is today.

“It is sad to look at a place where I used to sing choir and be on that stage. The place has turned into a [drug] smoking zone for young people who know nothing about the importance of this place,” she said.

Seleke said residents had repeatedly complained about young people smoking at the facility and safety concerns in the surrounding area.

She said residents were now reluctant to use the area after dark. “You cannot pass there after 6pm because of the children who are smoking there.”

Another resident, Lazarus Moriba, said he was doubtful that the municipality would ever restore the theatre, citing Emfuleni local municipality’s struggles with unfinished projects.

“I don’t believe that it will ever be fixed because they are not even using the small community centre, which cannot accommodate the whole community,” he said.

Moriba said residents were particularly frustrated because attempts had previously been made to rehabilitate the theatre.

“We are not happy as residents, especially knowing exactly how this place used to look. It was our pride. They once tried to fix it and we thought things were coming together, but the construction company did not finish.”

Moriba said young people who used drugs had previously slept at the facility and that schoolchildren could be seen climbing onto the roof.

JUNE 17 2026 Mphatlalatsane theatre vandalised in Sebokeng by local residents . PHOTO: ANTONIO MUCHAVE (ANTONIO MUCHAVE)

“We used to host a lot of shows in this theatre and the community would come together. It’s funny how they only brought security after people had already vandalised the place and stripped it of its greatness.

“They failed to protect it while it still had chairs, doors, lights and windows, while everything was still there and functional,” said Moriba.

Emfuleni spokesperson Makhosonke Sangweni confirmed that the theatre had been extensively vandalised but said the municipality remained committed to restoring it.

“The municipality deeply regrets acts of vandalism that affected operations at Mphatlalatsane Theatre. The hall remains a strategic community arts asset of the Emfuleni local municipality,” Sangweni said.

Sangweni said the theatre became increasingly vulnerable to vandalism and unlawful activities over the years, creating both asset management and community safety risks.

“Our security team conducts regular patrols and monitoring to safeguard the public facility. The municipality is reviewing security protocols to identify any gaps and improve identified response capabilities,” he said.

Sangweni said the municipality was engaging the Gauteng provincial government to secure technical and financial support for the rehabilitation of the theatre.

He said the refurbishment had also been identified as a priority following a public pronouncement by the responsible MEC, who said that Mphatlalatsane Theatre formed part of the priorities for the rehabilitation of community arts centres.

The theatre conundrum was also raised during Emfuleni’s 2025 integrated development plan and budget public participation process.

According to Sangweni, organised arts stakeholders represented by the Cultural and Creative Industries Federation of SA formally submitted inputs, calling for the theatre to be prioritised in the municipality’s 2026/27 key performance areas.

Sangweni said the municipality’s objective was to restore the theatre to full operational status.