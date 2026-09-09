The AM Check-in | Threats against Madlanga commissioner spark alarm

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Threats against Madlanga commissioner spark alarm

Madlanga inquiry co-commissioner advocate Sandile Khumalo. Picture: (Freddy Mavunda)

The alleged intimidation and threats of violence directed at a Madlanga inquiry commissioner have drawn sharp criticism and condemnation from advocacy groups.

The Legal Practice Council has condemned the threats of attacks directed at co-commissioner advocate Sandile Khumalo and his colleague advocate Myron Dewrance.

This comes after Advocates for Transformation (AFT) issued a statement on Tuesday stating the two senior counsel have been receiving threats, some directed at their loved ones. The AFT is tackling exclusion and unequal representation within the legal profession.

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Mapisa-Nqakula denies receiving R300k bribe disguised as ‘wig’

Former minister of defence Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula is accused of corruption. Picture: (Antonio Muchave )

Former defence and military veterans minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has presented her version of events regarding an alleged bribe she received from defence contractor and state witness Nombasa Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu, a payment Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu claims was concealed inside a wig.

Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu previously testified she handed Mapisa-Nqakula R300,000 in cash hidden beneath a wig at an airport. She alleged this was part of a series of demands made by the former minister to help secure departmental contracts, adding coded terms such as “wig” and sangoma-related phrases were used as cover for monetary transactions.

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Zungu not fit to lead — Safa KZN leader

Safa president Danny Jordaan. Picture: (Antonio Muchave )

The chairperson of the SA Football Association (Safa) KwaZulu-Natal, Kwenza Ngwenya, says the province is bringing votes to help incumbent Danny Jordaan beat AmaZulu owner Sandile Zungu for the association’s presidency.

Zungu, who is from KwaZulu-Natal, seeks to end Jordaan’s nearly 13-year reign at the association’s elective congress in Midrand on Saturday.

KwaZulu-Natal is the biggest Safa province, with 11 regions, and at least seven are affiliated to Jordaan’s Football Transformation Forum (FTF) faction.

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