Voters urged get IDs ahead of November polls

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The Department of Home Affairs is urging South Africans who still need identity documents to apply now ahead of the Local Government Elections on 4 November 2026.

The department of home affairs is urging South Africans who still need identity documents to apply now ahead of the local government elections on November 4.

The department is also appealing to citizens who have already applied for their IDs but have not yet collected them to do so as soon as possible.

Those who need to replace a lost or damaged identity document are encouraged to make use of home affairs offices or any of the more than 450 participating bank branches offering the service.

The department is urging citizens not to wait until the last minute to obtain their documents ahead of the elections.

Home affairs is also calling on citizens who already have their IDs to encourage their family members, friends and colleagues who do not yet have a Smart ID to apply for and collect their documents ahead of the elections.

Home affairs minister Leon Schreiber said having a valid identity document was essential for democratic participation. “A valid ID document holds the key to democratic participation in the upcoming elections,” she aid.

Schreiber said the department had expanded access to Smart ID services by rolling out digitalised services at more than 450 bank branches within five months. “I call upon South Africans to make use of our vastly improved services to apply for and collect their IDs without delay,” he said.

For more information, citizens can visit myhomeaffairsonline.dha.gov.za to find their nearest participating bank branch.

TimesLIVE