173 prison officers face disciplinary action over contraband

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National correctional services commissioner Makgothi Thobakgale inspects confiscated drugs, cellphones and homemade weapons seized during an intelligence-led overnight raid at Westville Correctional Centre in Durban. Picture:

At least 173 prison officials are facing disciplinary processes, with some charged with helping criminals bring contraband into prisons.

This was revealed by the correctional services departments’ commissioner Makgothi Thobakgale on Thursday during a media briefing at Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre in Pretoria on Thursday.

“The transgressions would be of different kinds, including transgressions that involve contraband and some that involve the compromise of security,” he said.

The media briefing was called to give an update on offender Edward Khomotso Madiba, who escaped from Rooigrond maximum-security correctional centre near Mahikeng in the North West on Sunday.

Madiba was apprehended within 72 hours, said Thobakgale.

He confirmed that Madiba was assisted to escape, adding that eight correctional services officials at Rooigrond had been suspended pending an investigation.

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