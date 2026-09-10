A stronger credit profile starts with knowing where you stand

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Taking control of your credit can help you navigate rising costs and build greater financial resilience.

South Africa’s cost-of-living squeeze is tightening. Inflation climbed to 5.0% in June, diesel prices jumped by more than a rand a litre in August, and household budgets are under strain.

The big question is how to stay financially resilient when everything costs more.

For many people, taking out a loan feels like the only option. But it comes with risk: 10-million South Africans are over-indebted, and 36% of credit-active consumers are in arrears, according to the National Credit Regulator. In a tight economy, unmanaged debt can quickly become overwhelming.

Credit engagement can build financial resilience

Yet the data shows a surprising countertrend. Sanlam Credit Solutions (SCS) has been tracking its user credit behaviour since 2023, and its latest findings show that its users who actively engage with their credit profiles are entering this tougher cycle with more breathing room.

Comparison data on about 800,000 of the platform’s 1.1-million active users shows that high-risk classifications have dropped 30% year-on-year, including 37% among Gen Z and 26% among millennials.

One of the most striking improvements is among millennials with dangerously high debt-to-income ratios. The Index reports a 38% reduction in users whose debt repayments consume more than half their salary.

In practical terms, that means that far fewer young adults are spending 50% or more of their income on loans before covering essentials like food, rent or transport.

SCS business head Afua Darko has described this as “a notable improvement”.

“It shows that awareness and consistency in tracking your credit health can strengthen your financial wellbeing. Households who engage with their credit profile are entering this squeeze with a real buffer,” says Darko.

Gen Z is showing similar momentum. Its engagement with credit tools has risen sharply (logins increased from 5.65% to 8.53%) and early signs of asset-backed borrowing are emerging, including a 41.2% rise in home-loan uptake.

Across the Index, the pattern is clear: South Africans who monitor and manage their credit are better positioned to absorb rising costs than those who don’t.

“As inflation tightens household budgets further, the case for active credit management — through education, coaching and tools like SCS — becomes more urgent,” Darko adds.

Your move? Engage with your credit profile. Knowing your score, understanding what you owe, and tracking your debt are the foundations of financial resilience.

Registered SCS users get monthly credit reports, along with insights and credit coaching.

Debt counselling can help consumers regain control

The more engaged and involved you are, the more likely you are to spot problems early — including knowing when it’s time to seek help. Debt counselling is one such intervention, and the Index shows its impact clearly.

“Users who entered debt counselling prior to January 2025 showed substantial improvements in their financial health,” says Darko.

Reductions of more than 50% were recorded in the highest debt-to-income categories, signalling that counselling is helping consumers regain control and reduce over-indebtedness.

By lowering repayment pressure and improving disposable income, debt counselling frees up money for daily living costs, emergency savings, and long-term planning.

Users who entered debt counselling prior to January 2025 showed substantial improvements in their financial health — SCS business head Afua Darko

“Completing the process helps consumers rebuild their credit profiles from a stronger financial foundation,” Darko explains. “It enables them to prioritise goals like home ownership, savings, investment, and sustainable wealth creation.”

A growing interest in credit literacy — across all generations — sits at the heart of the Index’s improved scores. Those who invested in guidance and education were the ones who turned confidence into capability and consistent financial behaviour.

“Financial literacy strengthens credit confidence, which enables informed borrowing,” Darko concludes. “Low understanding, on the other hand, leads to misuse, higher risk, and reduced stability.

“In this economy, it comes down to what you know — and how you turn that knowledge into good credit behaviour.”

Track your credit health and build a financial buffer against rising costs here.

This article was sponsored by Sanlam Credit Solutions.