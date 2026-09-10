Can you help police find these men?

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The Hawks have released images of persons of interest as part of an investigation into the alleged robbery of an IZI Cash security vehicle in Krugersdorp. Picture:

The Hawks are appealing to the public for help in tracking down an armed gang accused of ambushing cash-in-transit guards and making off with an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspects allegedly struck on October 20 last year shortly after the guards had collected money from a bottle store in Krugersdorp.

As the guards approached their cash van, they were confronted by several armed men who held them at gunpoint and robbed them.

The Hawks have released images showing persons of interest withdrawing cash as part of an investigation into the alleged robbery of an IZI Cash security vehicle in Krugersdorp. Picture: (Supplied)

The suspects fled in a white Mercedes-Benz fitted with a false registration plate.

Nearly a year later, the Hawks in Gauteng are still hunting for those behind the robbery and have released photographs of people of interest as part of their investigation.

The Hawks are appealing to anyone who may recognise the people in the photographs or know where they are to come forward, saying the information could help investigators catch the suspects and move the investigation forward.

Members of the public with information can contact investigating officer Det-Const Sbongiseni Sithole on 060-658-6743.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stop on 08600-10111 or through the MySAPS app.

The Hawks assured informants that they would treat all information received in the strictest confidence.

Sowetan