Groenewald suspends correctional services CFO over R1.6bn tender probe

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Correctional services minister Pieter Groenewald has suspended four senior departmental officials, including CFO Lebogang Marumule, pending the outcome of an investigation into allegations of fraud related to a coal supply tender reportedly worth more than R1.6bn.

Groenewald, who leads the FF Plus, has gained a reputation as a no-nonsense, cost-cutting, fiscally disciplined public servant with a strict law-and-order approach since joining the government of national unity as a minister in 2024.

When he was appointed to the cabinet, the minister had stressed that combatting corruption and fraud, and ensuring consequences for officials who transgressed, would be his priority.

In a statement, Groenewald said a criminal case had been officially registered with the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks). The matter is under investigation.

“A forensic investigation will also be conducted to establish the full extent of any irregularities so that those responsible can be prosecuted,” he said.

He said the department would co-operate fully with the investigations to ensure those found guilty were held to account.

The Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru), which represents 160,000 police, prison and traffic officers across the country, has been approached for comment, which will be added once received. Further questions have been sent to Groenewald’s spokesperson, Eune Oelofsen. A response will be added once received.

In 2025, Groenewald trended for days on social media platforms after announcing that the department had introduced a new meal plan for offenders that included pap and boiled egg in an effort to save the government more than R200m per year.

Business Day