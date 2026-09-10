Hotel resident tells inquest how he called an ambulance after seeing Anele Tembe lying naked on pavement

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A resident at Pepper Club Hotel called an ambulance after Anele Tembe fell from the 10th floor.

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Seconds after Anele Tembe fell from the 10th floor of Cape Town’s Pepperclub Hotel, a resident who saw her lying on the pavement looked towards a balcony and saw Kiernan “AKA” Forbes leaning over the railing and screaming, “Oh my God, oh my God,” an inquest heard on Wednesday.

The hotel resident told the Cape Town magistrate’s court that he gestured to Forbes not to worry and indicated that he would call an ambulance before rushing inside to get his phone.

He was testifying in the formal inquest into the death of Tembe, 22, who fell from the hotel in April 2021.

He was one of three witnesses who took the stand on Wednesday. The others were the hotel’s general manager and director and a guest.

Six witnesses testified on Monday, the first day of the inquest, including two police officers, a hotel manager, a neighbour, a businessperson who supplied video footage to police and a hotel employee.

A formal inquest into Anele Tembe's death is being heard at the Cape Town magistrate's court. (Yoliswa Sobuwa)

The court ruled that most witnesses could not be named, while some also asked not to be filmed or have their evidence recorded.

During Monday’s proceedings, questions were raised about whether Forbes had called Tembe’s family or emergency services after the incident. Two police officers who testified said he had not called either.

On Wednesday, the hotel resident, who asked not to be filmed or recorded, told the court he was staying in room 1101 at the time.

“I came back at about 11pm. As I went outside my balcony, I noticed AKA and a male friend on his balcony,” he said. He went to sleep and woke at about 7.30am.

“As I was on my way to the bathroom, I heard a lady screaming, followed by a loud bang.”

I thought it was a car accident, but when I looked outside, there was no car accident. When I looked again, a lady was lying naked on the pavement. As I looked on my right, I saw AKA on his balcony. He came out as if he was looking for someone. — Testimony of a resident at the hotel

Similar evidence has been heard during the inquest. A hotel supervisor testified that she was on the phone with Forbes when the incident occurred.

On Monday, Roberto Stefanutto, who agreed to be identified, filmed and recorded, told the court he heard a woman scream, “Leave me alone, get away from me,” followed by a wailing scream shortly before Tembe fell.

The hotel resident said he initially thought the loud bang he heard was caused by a car accident.

“I thought it was a car accident, but when I looked outside, there was no car accident. When I looked again, a lady was lying naked on the pavement. As I looked on my right, I saw AKA on his balcony. He came out as if he was looking for someone,” he said.

He said Forbes then looked over the balcony. “He was holding on to the rail and bending over the balcony. He noticed me and, using my hands, I motioned to him that it was OK, I would call the ambulance.”

The resident went inside to fetch his phone and called emergency services.

“I had to go out to describe what I was seeing to the operator. My initial response was to get her covered as she was lying there naked, but when I checked again she was already covered. I did not see who covered her.”

He said Forbes’s screams woke his partner and they went downstairs. “We went down to see if she was OK, but there were already people who had surrounded her.”

Asked whether he knew at the time that the woman was Forbes’s fiancée, he said he did not. However, from Forbes’s reaction, he assumed the rapper knew her.

Earlier on Wednesday, the hotel’s general manager told the court he was at the Pepperclub when the incident happened.

He said he received a call from the front office at about 7.30am informing him that someone had fallen from the building.

“When I arrived, there was already an ambulance, and the deceased was on the ground. I went to the room where the incident happened. I was told it was related to Mr Forbes, and the lady who fell was his partner.

“The room was in a state. I went out to the balcony just to look down, and at that point they were still resuscitating the victim,” he said.

The general manager also testified that hotel staff informed him Forbes and his entourage had ordered tequila shots after the incident. He said he instructed staff not to entertain the request.

The formal inquest has been postponed to October 19, when more witnesses will be called to testify.