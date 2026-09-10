Joburg residents warned against scammers at their gates demanding cash

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Johannesburg residents have been warned about scammers who pose as city officials and demand instant payment to prevent service disconnections. Picture:

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The City of Johannesburg is warning residents to be on the alert as scammers posing as city officials and contractors have been visiting properties and threatening to disconnect services immediately unless immediate payments are made.

The city said the sophisticated scammers were targeting municipal-account holders through fake emails, SMSes, phone calls and door-to-door visits.

In some cases, criminals had allegedly arrived at residents’ homes carrying forged job cards and demanded payment even if the affected municipal accounts had been fully paid and were up to date.

According to the city, the scams have left some residents thousands of rand out of pocket, with reported losses ranging from R3,500 to R120,000 after victims were pressured into transferring money into fraudulent bank accounts.

Scammers were also using fake telephone numbers and email addresses to appear legitimate. One example given was the number 076 237 2438, while fake email domains such as “@joburgcity.co.za” were being used instead of the official “@joburg.org.za” address.

We are deeply concerned by the increasing sophistication and physical audacity of these scams — Kgamanyane Maphologela, city’s group finance director for communications and stakeholder management

Kgamanyane Maphologela, the city’s group finance director for communications and stakeholder management, condemned the scams and urged residents not to give in to pressure at their homes.

“We are deeply concerned by the increasing sophistication and physical audacity of these scams,” said Maphologela. “Residents must understand that a demand for cash, an EFT, or an immediate payment at their gate is a major red flag. No city official, technician, or authorised contractor is ever permitted to collect payment from a resident at their property to prevent a disconnection.”

The city urged residents to never hand over cash or transfer money to anyone demanding payment at their gates to stop a disconnection.

Residents should instead ask for official identification and verify their account status independently through the secure e-Joburg portal or at official customer service centres.

Anyone who suspects they have been targeted is urged to report the matter to the City’s Anti-Fraud and Corruption Hotline on 0800 002 587.

The city also advised residents to keep any suspicious letters, SMSes, emails, telephone numbers, banking details, photographs and forged job cards that could help investigators.

Residents struggling to pay their municipal accounts were reminded to make payment arrangements through official municipal channels rather than handing money to people claiming to represent the city.

TimesLIVE