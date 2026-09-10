‘Living like pigs’: Neglect leaves Madala Hostel residents in crisis

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An elevated view of the inside of Madala Hostel in Alexandra, Johannesburg, on September 4 2026. Picture: Our City News/

Residents of Madala Hostel in Alexandra continue living in conditions they describe as unsafe and uninhabitable, with overflowing sewage, water leaks, crumbling walls, broken taps and deteriorating floors exposing them to daily risks.

A visit by Our City News found:

water flowing through parts of the building;

a severely compromised sewerage system;

gaps between floors and walls; and

sections of staircase walls falling away.

The deteriorating staircases are a major safety concern. Residents recounted an incident in which a two-year-old child fell from the stairs and was injured.

These conditions stand in stark contrast to the City of Johannesburg human settlements department’s account. The department said it had undertaken minor repairs, including clearing sewer blockages and sealing wastewater leaks at blocks B and J.

But residents say these interventions amount to little in a building where problems are structural and widespread. Hendrick Nyandeni, an induna who has lived at the hostel since 1996, said deterioration accelerated after a fire in December 2013.

Hendrick Nyandeni stands at the top of a partially collapsed stairwell at Madala Hostel in Alexandra, Johannesburg, September 4. Picture: (James Oatway)

“Our problems worsened after the fire; it seemed like the government forgot about us. They keep coming and making promises they never keep while we continue living like pigs in this filthy place,” he said. “When I arrived here, it was a decent place for men working … but now, it is hell.”

Another resident, Gugu Ngubo, lives on the fourth floor directly below an area damaged by a September 2025 fire. The open damage leaves her home exposed to rain.

“With the rainy season approaching, we start worrying because the water comes in through the roof and no one has ever come to offer assistance,” Ngubo said.

She added that unlit passages create safety risks, including muggings and rapes, while faulty electricity and a lack of gas compound their struggles.

“We were told the gas will be fixed, but it is almost a year now and nothing is being said.”

The city confirmed the September 2025 fire affected block C5, destroying a kitchen and four residential rooms. While insurance covered repairs to the damaged rooms and roof, the gas supply to the entire hostel was shut down for safety.

Egoli Gas clarified that the fire was not gas-related but supply was isolated as a precaution. The utility stated it cannot restore supply without a valid safety pressure-test certificate from Joshco or human settlements

According to human settlements, a contractor appointed through the Johannesburg Social Housing Company (Joshco) completed only 40% of the gas pipe reinstatement before abandoning the site. Joshco terminated the contract, and the city is appointing a new service provider for the 2026/27 financial year.

Egoli Gas clarified that the fire was not gas-related but supply was isolated as a precaution. The utility stated it cannot restore supply without a valid safety pressure-test certificate from Joshco or human settlements.

Furthermore, Egoli Gas reported that a routine inspection on July 30 uncovered vandalised metering equipment. On August 18, technicians accompanied by security were blocked by residents from accessing the premises, forcing the company to isolate the pipeline outside the property. Egoli Gas remains ready to restore supply once certified safe.

The city acknowledged that living conditions at Madala were “deplorable” but cited limited resources. Human settlements receives R30m annually for maintenance across seven regions. Region E receives R5m to maintain a broad portfolio, including flats, emergency accommodation, staff villages and three public hostels.

The city added that some service providers declined to work at Madala due to poor conditions. While maintenance plans exist should funding arise, human settlements admitted that ongoing repairs may prove wasteful given the hostel’s state, citing relocation as the ultimate solution.

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