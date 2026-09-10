‘She’s just tired’: Mapisa-Nqakula falls ill on witness stand

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September 08 2026 Minister of Defense, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, continues with her trial in North Gauteng High Court. She is accused of corruption when she was Minister of Defense. PHOTOS: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

Proceedings in the corruption trial of former defence and military veterans minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula adjourned early on Wednesday after she fell ill while testifying at the high court in Pretoria.

Making her third appearance on the witness stand, Mapisa-Nqakula was responding to corruption and money laundering charges stemming from her tenure as defence minister between 2016 and 2019.

However, just minutes before wrapping up her testimony, Mapisa-Nqakula appeared unwell and was taken to her car to receive medical attention.

Speaking after the adjournment, her legal representative, Makhi Nogaga, clarified that she felt unwell and needed to consult her doctor.

“The main issue is that she’s tired,” Nogaga said. “She went to consult with her doctor because it was visible that she was no longer okay. Even yesterday, she looked like she was fatigued.”

He emphasised that the gruelling duration of the trial, which began on July 20, had taken a heavy physical toll on her.

“A court process is gruelling and tiring even for us practitioners who have been doing this for a long time,” Nogaga said. “It is far worse for a person who isn’t used to it.”

Nogaga said the defence had hoped to complete her examination-in-chief on Wednesday before the state began cross-examination. However, he expressed uncertainty about whether she would be fit enough to return to court the following day.

“It will depend on what the doctor finds. If the doctor recommends that she rest, we will have to look at future availability. We will know before the end of tonight whether she can continue. We were expecting to finish today, but here we are.”

Before falling ill, Mapisa-Nqakula had addressed cash payments used for renovations at her home in Bruma, as well as money spent during international trips.

She faces 12 counts of corruption and one count of money laundering for allegedly soliciting R4.5m in bribes, including R2.1m paid in cash, from SA National Defence Force (SANDF) logistics contractor Nombasa Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu to secure and maintain government tenders.

The state alleges that Mapisa-Nqakula used these kickbacks to fund her home renovations.

Interior designer Nomsa Shabangu, who managed the project, previously testified that she received cash packets totalling nearly R1.8m to pay for renovation expenses and labour.

Mapisa-Nqakula confirmed she had moved into the house in 2004, at which point Shabangu managed the renovations.

She said Shabangu managed the entire project because she did not know any builders herself and that she paid for the work using a combination of cash and her bank card.

When asked about the source of the cash, Mapisa-Nqakula testified that it came from her daily subsistence and travel (S&T) allowances accumulated during international trips.

“Myself and my husband work and earn a salary,” Mapisa-Nqakula said. “We also travel. When you travel, you keep what you have at home. You ask the officials responsible for S&T to exchange foreign currency back into rands.”

According to Mapisa-Nqakula, travel allowances were always disbursed in cash in the local currency of the destination country, and officials were free to spend the funds at their discretion. She said she would retain any remaining cash after a trip, occasionally converting foreign currency back into SA rands.

Proceedings have been postponed to Thursday.

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