The AM Check-in | Ekurhuleni’s R57m ECD legacy projects in limbo

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Ekurhuleni’s R57m ECD legacy projects in limbo

The early childhood development centre in Eden Park, Ekurhuleni. Picture: (ANTONIO MUCHAVE)

Two of the three early childhood development (ECD) centres built as part of former Ekurhuleni executive mayor Mzwandile Masina’s “legacy projects” in 2019 have been abandoned after the city spent R57.4m to construct them.

Poor management and late salary payments combined with vandalism are believed to have been among the reasons the infrastructure went to waste.

The centres are the Eden Park ECD centre, Ithemba Labantwana development centre in Vosloorus and Tsakane ECD centre. The three centres were supposed to accommodate at least 300 children.

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Mapisa-Nqakula trial adjourned after former minister falls ill on stand

Former defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula is accused of corruption. Picture: (ANTONIO MUCHAVE)

Proceedings in the corruption trial of former defence and military veterans minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula adjourned early on Wednesday after she fell ill while testifying in the Pretoria high court.

Making her third appearance in the stand, Mapisa-Nqakula was responding to corruption and money-laundering charges stemming from her tenure as defence minister between 2016 and 2019.

She faces 12 counts of corruption and one count of money-laundering for allegedly soliciting R4.5m in bribes, including R2.1m paid in cash, from SA National Defence Force logistics contractor Nombasa Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu to secure and maintain government tenders.

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Nicky’s inspiring journey from petrol attendant to IT graduate

Nthabiseng ‘Nicky’ Pesa, 26, went from working as a petrol attendant and cashier to preparing to graduate with two qualifications. Picture: (supplied)

Nthabiseng “Nicky” Pesa, 26, went from working as a petrol attendant and cashier to graduating with two qualifications in the same month.

Last week, Pesa received a diploma in information technology from the Central University of Technology, and on Friday she will graduate with a marketing management diploma from the Motheo TVET College in the Free State.

The ceremonies will help bring a turbulent chapter in her life to a close, a chapter that also taught her about resilience in the face of despair.

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