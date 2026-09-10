WATCH | Five things to know as police cars take centre stage in Matlala trial

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Story audio is generated using AI

A white, unmarked Toyota Fortuner, police tracking records and the alleged movement of Musa Kekana in a Golf 7 have become central issues in the trial-within-a-trial in the case against Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala and four co-accused.

The proceedings in the Johannesburg high court are examining the legality of Kekana’s April 17 2024 arrest and whether material allegedly recovered afterwards, including firearms and ammunition, may be used in the current trial.

The five accused face 25 consolidated charges, including the attempted murders of actress Tebogo Thobejane and taxi boss Joe “Ferrari” Sibanyoni.

Here are five key developments from Thursday’s hearing:

Warrant officer Johannes Tshepo Phiri, a member of the Diepsloot tactical response team, testified that he drove a white, unmarked Toyota Fortuner during the police operation that led to Kekana’s arrest. This came after Capt Phimi Sekgobela, commander of the operation, previously disputed that a Fortuner was present at the scene.

Kekana’s lawyer, Riaan Gissing, challenged Phiri about why the Fortuner did not feature in the earlier police version. Gissing put it to the officer that he and Sekgobela had concealed the vehicle’s existence until vehicle-tracking records became available.

Musa Kekana’s lawyer, Riaan Gissing, questioned new state witness Warrant Officer Johannes Phiri, who was driving a white Toyota Fortuner on the day of Kekana’s arrest on April 17, 2024.



Gissing asked why Phiri’s captain would say there was no Fortuner at the scene and that no… pic.twitter.com/pvoGzjcUN5 — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) September 10, 2026

Gissing also questioned Phiri about the alleged movement of a Golf 7 driven by Sekgobela. Phiri said the vehicle left 5th Road (where Kekana was arrested) with Kekana inside and travelled to 8th Road, while Phiri followed behind in the Fortuner. Gissing opposed this, saying Kekana had been placed in the boot of the Fortuner and taken to 8th Road, where police allegedly tortured him.

Phiri said he had prepared an affidavit on Wednesday and used automatic vehicle location records to refresh his memory about aspects of the operation. AVL records track the movement of state vehicles. The defence previously submitted roughly 100 pages of AVL material relating to 15 police vehicles, prompting the state to ask for time to assess the documents before the evidence was led.

The court granted the state’s request to stand the matter down until Friday morning to hear Sgt Ledwaba’s evidence. He is expected to give more information concerning what happened when Kekana was arrested and whether a Fortuner was there or not.

Sowetan