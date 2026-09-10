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WATCH LIVE | ‘Cat’ Matlala trial continues

High court hears evidence in trial-within-a-trial phase

TimesLIVE TimesLIVE

TimesLIVE

The trial within a trial in the attempted murder case of Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala and four others resumes in the Johannesburg high court on Thursday.

Stream courtesy of SABC.

TimesLIVE

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