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WATCH LIVE | Khampepe commission continues

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The Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) cases inquiry, probing alleged efforts to stall the investigation and prosecution of apartheid-era perpetrators continues on Thursday.

Stream courtesy of SABC

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