WATCH | Prison escapee Edward Madiba has been rearrested

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The department of correctional services launched a manhunt for offender Edward Khomotso Madiba who escaped from Rooigrond Maximum Correctional Centre. Picture:

Jail escapee Edward Madiba has been rearrested 72 hours after his daring escape from Rooigrond prison in North West.

The department of correctional services (DSC) announced his rearrest on Thursday at Kgosi Mampuru Prison, where he is currently kept. Madiba escaped by cutting prison cell bars on Sunday.

The department’s commissioner, Makgothi Samuel Thobakgale, confirmed that eight officials from the Rooigrond Maximum Correctional Centre near Mahikeng remain suspended pending an investigation.

“I confirm Edward Madiba has been apprehended and is back in custody,” he said.

Madiba was serving a 20-year sentence for robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of a firearm and ammunition, kidnapping and violating his parole when he escaped from his single cell on Sunday.

Correctional services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said: “Preliminary information indicates the offender cut through the door of the single cell.”

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